Editor's Note: A trio of seniors from Westfall High School deserve a tip of the hat for giving speeches to their classmates and the community during the Mustangs' commencement ceremony in May.
Thus within the pages of the Circleville Herald, which records the people, the places and events of Pickaway County for posterity, we are publishing these speeches not only to inspire present day students, but perhaps assist future historians.
Westfall's senior Class of 2022's Address was offered by Honor graduates Olivia Barnes, Claire Latham and Madison Brown, who had the highest overall grade point average.
Olivia Barnes' speech
It’s been a while since her class, so I’m a bit rusty, but I’m going to try not to be an embarrassment to Mrs. Hook. I would like to start with some thank you's.
Thank you to all of my teachers who have filled my head with invaluable knowledge. I’m going to have a lot of fun making my head nice and empty again over this summer. Thank you to the administration who have made Westfall a great place to learn.
Thank-you to sparknotes and quizlet for your help. It means more to me than you know. Lastly and most importantly, thank you to my parents and relatives. Without your constant support I wouldn’t be here today. You have spent countless hours sitting through my boring elementary soccer games and pushing me to be involved. I hope to live by your example. If my mom is not crying right now I am going to be very disappointed. I love you mom!
If I can steal a few words from a person much wiser than me, "the only constant is change." No one knows that better than our class. Our four years of high school have been marked by a bell schedule that never stayed the same.
We adapted to remote learning, and discovered how to change the background on zoom. When we finally returned, it was at half capacity, but, through a series of changes, we have gradually gotten back to normal.
Westfall itself has changed much over the years. If you ask my father, he will tell you all about a time in the 90s when the gym was called the "Dome of Doom" and I guess cruising was a thing that people did for fun. Now they are in the middle of constructing an addition, and, after years of petitioning, our school will soon be the proud new owner of an air conditioning unit.
Yes, change is constant. And graduation is one of the biggest changes in our lives. This milestone marks the time for gaining independence and responsibility. We’ll gradually begin to feel that the “good old days” are behind us and grow horrified when we realize that we’re turning into our
parents. We’ll look back on childhood fondly as a time before we knew that student loans all have to be paid back. Through navigating these changes, I wish you all the best of luck.
The Class of 2022 is resilient. We’ve survived Ebola, Tik Tok dances, Mr. Smith’s final exam, and the invasion of Area 51. If we’ve done all this, I believe that we can survive anything.
Thank-you Westfall and thank-you Class of '22!
Claire Latham's graduation speech
I’m sure you all are very excited to hear another speech so I’ll keep this simple and begin by saying a few thank yous.
Thank you to the amazing faculty and staff of this school who work hard to make this school a place where we were able to learn, gain experiences, and make memories. Thank you to the friends and family of everyone here who have supported us while we grew.
Time has somehow made my thirteen years at Westfall seem like an eternity and a mili-second simultaneously. But, time isn’t stopping for us now and we are about to say goodbye to being together everyday. It feels like I never fully appreciated school until I could see the end in sight.
Finally comprehending that this is your last time in the student section, the last school lunch, or the last time we will all be together in a room makes you want to hold onto the moment and treasure it more than any other time.
As I have been reflecting on my high school experience I have been trying to figure out what I will remember the most. I have come to the conclusion that it won’t be the essays, worksheets, and study guides that we have filled out but it will be the impact that others have left on us.
We will remember the teachers who have treated us fairly and made learning less of a chore. We will remember the peers who we have laughed with and bonded with. But, we will remember the way we treated each other the most.
So, as we all turn to the next chapter of our lives let's implement a kind tone as we follow our dreams. To the class of 22 it has been a pleasure growing up with you all and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you.
Madison Brown's speech
Good evening everyone!
Like high school, I’m going to try to keep this short and sweet. Today is a day I never thought would come. Graduation is the glorified day that many of us have been ready for since freshman year.
Pushing past senioritis, and making decisions for our futures have all undoubtedly made us ready to walk across the stage today to receive our diplomas and move on to the next chapter of our lives.
After today we are all granted the opportunity to make our lives exactly as we wish. Class of 2022, we’ve been together for as long as I can remember, and I can’t believe that this era of our lives is finally coming to an end.
This year has taught me that we never appreciate the things we love the most until it’s almost gone. I’ve always wondered what going to school in the city or somewhere other than Westfall would be like, but growing up within the Westfall community and being surrounded by unconditional love and support from my teachers and fellow classmates is something that I will always cherish.
Despite the lack of air conditioning and old school buildings, which conveniently will be built and ready for the next school year (funny how that works), the memories I have made here will never be forgotten and will be hard to top in the future.
So as I finish up this speech I’d like to give a few thank you's. Thank you to the staff and coaches for making every day at Westfall something special. Thank you to our parents and families for supporting us every step of the way.
And lastly thank you to my classmates, for sticking with me through what’s supposed to be the best years of our lives. This bittersweet end to our journey would truly not be the same without all of you by my side.