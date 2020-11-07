CIRCLEVILLE — Students in the Westfall School District are about to become recipients of some school facility upgrades following a bond issue approval from voters.
Voters in the district approved the levy with 2,721 votes (62.74 percent) for the levy to 1,616 votes (37.26 percent) against the levy. Results of the levy are unofficial until Nov. 18 and there are still provisional ballots and potential early votes to count.
The measure combines an existing levy of 1.28 mills and add 0.65 mills onto it. The additional cost comes out to just under $30 per year or $2.49 per month for a $150,000 property.
The plan put together by the district calls for renovations to the High School and Middle school including secure entryways, upgrading learning environments with additional electrical capabilities and technology, energy-efficient lighting and windows as well as providing air-conditioning for the two buildings. The High School was built in 1963 and the Middle School was built in 1976.
The new multi-use building will be constructed between the High School and Middle school that will house a new media center, cafeteria, community use meeting room, athletic facility, and four new middle school and high school classrooms.
Following the announcement Jeff Sheets, Westfall Superintendent issued a letter to the community.
“I am so thankful for the Westfall community,” Sheets said. “Your approval of the bond issue, allowing us to greatly improve our facilities will benefit Westfall students for years to come. The impact that you have made on this community is immeasurable.”
“I am thankful to the Board of Education for their vision,” Sheets continued. “The bond issue committee, Community for Westfall Schools, worked so hard to make this happen by getting the positive message out to our constituents. Their tireless efforts were amazing to me, as was the financial support that many donors gave to this endeavor. Because of your support great things are going to happen at Westfall.”
Sheets has already spoken with the architect and the process on construction has begun. Due to the nature of how the district is receiving funds they have far less hoops to jump through and can begin immediately. The project is scheduled to be completed before the 2022-2023 school year.