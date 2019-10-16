WILLIAMSPORT — Things are going a little bazaar on Nov. 2 at Westfall Middle School.
The School, located at 19545 Pherson Pike, will play host to the annual Craft Bazaar fundraiser that the Parent Teacher Advisory Committee uses to help fund initiatives within the school. The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tish Chenoweth, administrative assistant at Westfall Middle School said in the past they’ve supported events at the school.
“We use some of the monies received for our Veteran’s Day assembly where our students bring their family members in and introduce them to the staff and students,” Chenoweth said. “This gives the veterans a chance to be recognized and share their stories. The PTAC also sponsors a Special Persons’ Day where students can invite a family member to come in and share their school experience.”
Chenoweth said the event gives the community a chance to come together at the school.
“This is an annual event for the general public to come in as a vendor to introduce and sell their products as well as an opportunity for the community to do a little shopping and socialize,” she added.
In years past, the event has featured as many as 27 vendors, something that Kelly Fuller, PTAC representative with Chenoweth, said they hope to exceed this year.
“All of the monies received from this event goes directly back to our students,” Fuller told The Circleville Herald. “This is a wonderful way for the community to get involved with our school. The bazaar is one of our favorite events each school year. In addition to some great shopping, there are door prizes, a silent auction, homemade concessions and desserts.”
For more information contact the Westfall Middle School Parent Teacher Advisory Committee at wmsptac@gmail.com or by phone at 740-986-2941.