WILLIAMSPORT — Starting Tuesday and on Election Day voters of the Westfall School District will decide on a property tax levy for new and upgraded school facilities at the High School and Middle School.
The ballot entry is a simple yes or no vote for the levy with the decision being a simple majority. The Circleville Herald reached out to the district to explain their decision to go to the ballot and what a yes vote would mean for students.
Jeff Sheets, superintendent of Westfall Local Schools, said they’ve spent about $1.5 million in the last year to make improvements to the district including replacing the roof on the elementary school, replacing a chiller at the elementary, renovating the high school gymnasium, and paving the parking lot.
“We’ve really tackled a lot of the things that were right in front of us in this first year,” he said. “This community and these kids deserve to have as good of a facility as they can for learning.”
Sheets said Westfall doesn’t qualify for the School Facilities funding that pays for a portion of new buildings. However, they’ve come up with the solution to add on and renovate.
“We think it’s not a fair snapshot of who we serve so we’re going to the ballot to add on 60,000 square feet between the middle school and high school,” he said. “We think that along with remodeling the middle school and high school will get this school district to where it can be proud of how it functions and how it looks.”
The plan calls for renovations to the High School and Middle school including secure entryways, upgrading learning environments with additional electrical capabilities and technology, energy-efficient lighting and windows as well as providing air-conditioning for the two buildings. The High School was built in 1963 and the Middle School was built in 1976.
The new multi-use building will be constructed between the High School and Middle school that will house a new media center, cafeteria, community use meeting room, athletic facility, and four new middle school and high school classrooms.
Sheets said the plan they’re proposing is rather unheard of. They plan to combine an existing levy of 1.28 mills and add 0.65 mills onto it. The additional cost comes out to just under $30 per year or $2.49 per month for a $150,000 property.
“That 1.28 mils levy is going off in 2022,” he said. “This bond issue would ask to continue that 1.28 mills which generates about 10 million a year and add 0.65 mils which would add another $5 million.”
Sheets said the average person in the Westfall School District pays about $1,018 less than in the other districts around the county.
“Taxes are taxes but we feel like this is very fair,” Sheets said.
Sheet’s said the bond is a “good deal” for the voters, students, and community and they’ve even been saving money for this project.
“The board is going to take out a long-term 20-year loan of $13 million and would pay it off annually to contribute to the project,” he said. “$28 million is what the project will end up at.”
“About half of it will go to new construction, the rest of it will go to renovations,” Sheets added.
Sheets, along with Communications Director Emily Clark, have begun reaching out to the community for private donors to help with the project.
“We have a very good supporter that donated $125,000 to the gym renovation,” he said. “We held off meeting with donors when COVID struck but as I told the board, I’m on that trail again. We’re doing everything we can to throw into this project and not make it an added burden to our taxpayers.”
Sheets said the renovations are more improvements than repairs.
“The structures are good buildings that are structurally sound and it’s a positive thing to take care of them and put in air condition, put in new lighting, new doors and really go through and make these buildings look like new buildings,” he said.
Clark said she feels like the community, students, and voters are getting “the best bang for their buck.”
“If we built new buildings, if we were to go that route, the new buildings would be smaller than what we have now,” she said. “Instead, we’re creating more space, creating more secure offices around the district which is needed in this day in age. The upgrades are definitely needed for these kids. It’s time.”
The funding would then be used to renovate the buildings, something the district can do sooner since they aren’t required to go through the hoops of the school facilities funding. The building would open in time for the 2022-2023 school year, same as Logan Elm’s new building that had funding approved in November 2018.
“The construction can happen immediately because there’s no red tape,” Clark said. “I think that’s important to our parent voters, passage of the bond issue will allow design, construction, and renovation to begin immediately. It is the district’s intention for this year’s juniors to experience some of these benefits next school year.”