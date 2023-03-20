CIRCLEVILLE — Last Saturday, the Westfall School District community had their chance to see the new multi-use building built between the High School and Middle School that were paid for by voter approved levy in November 2020.
The levy funding was used to renovate the existing facilities at the middle school and high school and paid for the new building that includes a cafeteria, new gym, media center, community meeting room and a pair of new science laboratories for both the High School and Middle School buildings.
At the community open house Sean Ruth, Westfall Board of Education president, and Jeff Sheets, superintendent, reflected on the facilities and what this means for the district now and into the future.
Ruth said he was excited for the entire community.
“On behalf of the board we’re thrilled to get this on the ballot, have the success and with [Sheets] keeping everything on time it’s an exciting time for the entire community,” he said.
Sheets said he was really proud of the community and happy for the community in regards to the new spaces.
“I think it was a long time coming,” he said. “I think by the nature of the Westfall School District, 200 square miles, I think this is a great opportunity for them. It’s a great opportunity for students as well. I think this along with the renovations make for a great facility.”
Sheets said the facility is ready to open, minus a few finishing touches such as the installation of a couple of televisions in the cafeteria and other small finishing details.
“We’re ready to go,” he said. “In pretty much every room there’s just some small detail that needs taken care of.”
Sheets said during his time in Westfall, people are proud to say they graduated from Westfall.
“We’ve seen many of them walk through today and they’re in awe of what is available for the kids,” he said. “The district couldn’t have done this without the community.”
Ruth said the community room was probably his favorite part of the new build.
“I think it’s the first thing you see and it sets the tone but I love the new gym as well,” he said. “I think [the new spaces] can be special to different people in different ways as well. This room is called the community room because not only will we host school board meetings but we’ll host college recruiters, other presentations or host traditional classroom settings in here. I love it.”
Sheets agreed, calling the community room a “classy entrance.”
“I love it and obviously the athletic center is just awesome,” he said.
Ruth said during the event he heard the excitement from those that spoke to him.
“From [former board members] all the way to young families where the student is super excited to get here next year, it’s great for everybody,” Ruth said.
Sheets said the people who visited with him during the open house shared that what they saw surpassed expectations.
“A lot of people just go by the front and when you do you have no idea what you’re walking in to,” he said. “They’ve seen the construction but once they come inside it’s just so much more than they expected to see.”
Ruth said the district couldn’t thank the community enough.
“I can’t say enough about the support that was given by the taxpayers in this district. I believe we’re delivering on their expectations,” he said. “We want to take care of it as well. It’s nice to have something shiny and new but it’s about our intentions of being thoughtful, respectful and appreciating it for everyone in the community not just the students.”
Ruth said the decisions they make now aren’t just for tomorrow.
“They’re for 10, 20, 30, 50 years down the road,” he said. “We take it all very seriously and try to be good stewards of the money. It’s a very important part of what a good school board is and we’re fortunate that we have a board that can both agree to disagree and be unified.”
Sheets said there wouldn’t be a ribbon cutting or any additional open houses but that events have already lined up to be hosted in the new space and those will be additional chances for the community to see and use the space.
“I know for instance the girls’ basketball team is going to have a spaghetti dinner in here and we’ll advertise that as another opportunity to come eat spaghetti and tour the facility,” he said.