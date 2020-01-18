WILLIAMSPORT — Westfall Middle School students were given simple instructions — look to a person sitting next to them, tell them — “When I look at you I see [blank]” and to fill in the blank.
David Flood, a motivational speaker, visited with students this week to share his presentation called Dignity. Respect. Compassion.
Jason Fife, principal of Westfall Middle School, said he tasked Dylan Givens, a guidance counselor, with this task.
“I wanted to provide an opportunity for our kids, in a positive manner, to really think about their interactions and relationships with other students,” Fife said.
Givens said he ran across Flood’s videos on the Internet and thought he would be a great person to come speak to students.
“He brings a really pertinent, relevant and profound message to students that he speaks to,” Givens stated. “He talks a lot about his family and personal background and I thought his message about empathy, kindness and respect was something out students could really benefit from hearing.”
Givens said middle school is a transitional time for students in that they start to understand that life isn’t all about them and that’s part of Flood’s message.
“That’s something we try to model to our kids day in and day out,” he added. “You need to be mindful of those around you, your classmates and friends, and how your actions affect everyone near enough to you to hear or see what you’re doing.”
Flood said based on his time at the school, he could tell the students were well taken care of.
“I’ve been to 400 schools, and I never rate schools, but some schools where I’ve walked into where the administration doesn’t get along with the teachers and you can sense that,” Flood commented. “At Westfall I sensed a loving and caring environment. I’m sure the parents already know this but the students are in good hands.
“The vibe I get is that it’s a loving school and there’s no discomfort,” he added. “They were extremely well behaved.”
During the presentation, Flood talked about having empathy for fellow students and looking beyond their surface differences to find common grounds.
He noted that adults are guilty of showing a bad example as a whole, and try to separate, especially on topics of religion and politics.
“I get very annoyed when people talk about all our differences and tolerances for our differences,” he continued. “We’re different but that’s not how we solve the problem. We start from where we’re all the same. All our blood is red and we all need food, clothing, shelter and love. Those are all inside things.”
Givens said he heard from teachers who reported a change in the students following the presentation.
“The responses has been really positive from the students and staff,” Givens remarked. “I had several students come up to me and say they thought he was good, funny and interesting. Some of the eighth graders told me they thought he had a positive message a lot of students needed to hear.
The teachers told me they could notice a change in the student’s interactions. I think the message resonated and the vast majority of the ids got what he was trying to say.”
Givens said the three challenges Flood gave the students — to look on the inside, to find two trusted adults to talk with inside the school, and to not let anyone eat alone — were well looked after following the presentation.
“To the credit of our students, we don’t have anyone that eats alone but after Flood’s presentation I saw a lot more unity in the lunchrooms,” Givens told The Circleville Herald. “Students who sat in groups of two or three were part of larger groups and that was nice to see. Those three challenges that he put in front of the students will stick with them moving forward.”
Givens gave Flood a glowing recommendation to other schools and groups.
“I would highly recommend him to any other counselors or administrators that are looking for someone to come in to give kindness and empathetic to their students,” Givens commented. “He’s spoken to young adults of all ages and academic levels. I think his message is one that our kids need to hear today. Our message is something that our society as whole could use a bit more of.”