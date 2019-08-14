CIRCLEVILLE — Paper folders and concertgoers be on the lookout as the Ohio Arts Council has funded two Pickaway County programs for art related projects this year.
The council awarded $3,278 to the Ted Lewis Museum for concerts it puts on in Circleville and another in Portsmouth, Ohio. Westfall Middle School received $10,800 for a 36-day residency program to bring an artist into the school starting in January.
“We are honored to award these grants to the phenomenal arts organizations, art educators, and artists who work to champion the arts in Ohio,” Donna S. Collins, Ohio Arts Council executive director, said. “Our state is rich in artistic ingenuity, creative collaboration, and passionate individuals who know firsthand the positive impact of the arts.”
Amy Fox, curriculum director for Westfall Local School District, said the grant allows them to bring in an artist to become part of the school district. Fox said they were thrilled to be recipients of the grant especially since this is their first time applying.
“We’ll have an artist-in-residence for about 18 weeks who will be here twice a week, spending one full day in the art classroom and another day out with math, science or social studies,” she said.
Fox said the middle school day can be very regimented and they wanted to give students some real world examples of how classes such as math can apply in their careers.
“We wanted to help students make better connections with what they do here every day,” she said. “We’re trying to show kids that all of the information they get comes together.”
Fox said an artist with the Ohio Paper Folders will be on site at the school, although the exact artist has not yet been chosen.
“We’ve chosen origami because it’s accessible and something that all of our kids can participate in,” Fox said.
Kathleen Fuller, art teacher at the Middle School, said the origami would be good for all students even those with learning challenges and it’s easy for them to take home.
“We want to not just be able to explore that medium here, but if the students learn it, they can become the teachers themselves,” Fuller said. “They can take this idea home and show their parents, brothers, sisters or whoever in their local community. As we progress, we’ll showcase some of the student work here and maybe even staff work as well. It’ll hopefully be all encompassing inside our school.”
Fox said they’re going to be looking for a community partner to display their artwork outside of the school as well. She credits increased funding from the Ohio General Assembly that helped make this possible.
“We’re grateful to them for that,” she said. “This is going to be an exciting opportunity for our kids.”
Fuller said origami is something the students are successful with because of its hands-on nature and easiness in finding materials to use.
“It can be complicated, but for the most part, they pick it up quickly,” she said. “I let them experiment and that’s part of the learning process. Having an artist that does this on a larger scale or more intricate basis, I think, is going to be invaluable for our students. Being able to provide that to our students will be eye opening and a new experience for them.”
Joseph Rubin, curator of the Ted Lewis Museum in Circleville and organizer of the organization’s professional music events said they’ll use the money to bring to life their 2020 shows featuring professional musicians.
“We’re grateful that they see the benefit of supporting professional arts in Pickaway County and that we’re the ones able to do it,” he said. “The show next year is on April 26 in Circleville at the new Ohio Christian University Performing Arts Center. The show is a sentimental journey through the 1940s with big band music. Everyone that comes will recognize the music. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
The two Pickaway County projects were among 743 award recipients, 176 of which were awarded to art educators, artists and art organizations. More than $3.1 million went to those 176.