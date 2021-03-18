WILLIAMSPORT — Westfall Middle School students are getting a bit comical this quarter with an Artist in Residence Program.
The Artist in Resident Program brings schools and artists together to share in-depth and engaging arts-learning experiences and offers students the chance to participate in the creative process and develop innovating learning methods through the arts.
Amy Fuller, an art teacher at the school, along with Curriculum Director Amy Fox, came together to make the grant happen that paved the way for Drozd to teach the students.
“We try to give our students opportunities they otherwise wouldn’t have and teach them in different ways,” Fuller said. “There’s always grant stuff out there, you just have to put the time in to make it happen.”
During this current grading period at Westfall Middle School, students have been working with Jerzy Drozd, a cartoonist and teaching artist. He’ll explore several formats with students including graphic novels, mini-comics and traditional comic strips. Last year, the students had worked with an origami artist and learned about shapes and geometry.
The main focus of this program is expression and how cartooning can communicate ideas through both words and art. The students will then learn how to transform their own cartoon into an expressive narrative and tell a story through visual images.
“The thing about comics that makes them so easy to read is that we speak the language already, but nobody tells us the syntax, grammar and proper structure of the storytelling sentence,” Drozd said. “Understanding how to do that will make you a more effective communicator in your life.”
Drozd said he’s heard stories throughout his 25 years about parents who are nervous about their children who want to make art as a potential career.
“There are a bunch of well-meaning but very nervous parents that hear their children say they want to make art and they go, but that’s not a job and you should get a job-job,” he said.
“I’ve had this conversation literally hundreds of times teaching comics’ courses — and it’s understanding visual storytelling, whether you go into comics or not, can help you create engaging meetings at your job, or your work a car dealership — you’re going to do better because you speak to different learning modalities. You understand how shape, size, line and color convey information and how others receive it.
Whether you’re doing public speaking, teaching, selling, manufacturing or engineering, this would be an asset to you,” Drozd added. “I don’t teach comics to turn everyone into a comics’ artist, but it’s to bring another way of thinking about things to a broad community of students.”
Most recently, students were thinking about their cover design, something Drozd had them do last, once they’ve gotten all the fundamentals. They looked at the history of comics, including a period where, because of one really successful book, many comics featured the color purple and a gorilla on the cover.
“In the 1960’s, when comics were sold on newsstands, it was a sea of images and how do you make your book stand out and there was a whole study that went into what sold and what didn’t,” he said.
“The funny story I tell is the story of Julius Schwartz. He made it a company-wide edict that you had to release a book that had a gorilla on the cover, or a lot of purple or both. You have this explosion in the 1960’s of gorilla comics and that’s a demonstration of how we can overcorrect and we’re not expressing anymore, we’re over serving.”
Drozd said now they’re putting everything they’ve learned to use when they think about their cover design.
“Over the last several weeks, we’ve designed characters, we’ve built worlds and we’ve thought about moment choice, looking up or down at things and how that changes the way we feel, characters in our life and invisible iconography and now we’re in the final stage of a single image that delivers that about-ness to the audience,” he said. “It’s putting all the tools together in one final act to make the cover.”
Westfall Middle School TeachArtsOhio Grant is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that “funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally and economically.”
Fuller said she wants to bring in the artists to show kids that there’s more to art as a potential career than just drawing or painting full-time.
“I try to broaden their horizons to show them what that means,” she said. “Artists don’t just paint or draw; they’re in fashion design and engineering. I want them to be aware of the opportunities that available to them.”
Fuller said she’s always advocating for students in the art program.
“We want to celebrate the kids that express themselves in a unique way,” she said. “I’m always pushing for the students that aren’t the strongest academically or athletically, but have these talents that should be celebrated just as much as anything.”
Fuller said Drozd has been great to work with, especially with the schools COVID-19 protocols.
“He’s been amazing and very flexible,” she said. “He did all of his sessions remotely to start and just started coming in-person here in March. He has a great energy and mindset and the students gravitate to him. He’s been a pleasure to have. Who knows, maybe we’ll get him back again in the future.”
Drozd said that he, like Batman, wants to be for students what he didn’t have growing up. Like the students at Westfall, he grew up in a rural community and knew he wanted to be a comic book artist young after reading Crisis on Infinite Earths #3.
“When I put it down, I was out of breath,” he said. “I don’t remember what words I said, but the feeling was whatever just happened there was what I had to do. That’s the only thing that matters.”
Despite that feeling, some adults in his life didn’t exactly welcome his dream.
“When I was in ninth grade, my sociology teacher called my parents and told them he was worried I would become a criminal and they said, ‘Why? What did he do? Does he have matches or bring a knife to school?’ But no, it was because I drew Spider-Man on my homework and he thought it was a threat to my wellbeing,” he said.
“It’s the Batman thing of I want to be the person that I most needed when I was 11. I want to be the person who says what you did was amazing and here’s something I can connect you with to level you up. I think something else is that kids need adults in their lives who are not their parents to look them in the eyes and tell them they matter. I think that pays dividends the more of us that do that.”
Drozd said that those dividends likely won’t happen overnight, but he’s got hundreds of stories of them eventually paying off.
“They sometimes take five or 10 years to pay off, but there will be a moment where the students be in their proper jobs, but they’ll remember this is just like what Mrs. Fuller said about perspective, this point of view vs. that point of view, and that’s going to equip them for that moment perfectly.”
Drozd said he’s proud to teach comics in an academic environment, especially given how comics were perceived decades ago.
“If we go back 25 years ago, comics weren’t celebrated reading experience, teachers took your comics away from you,” he said.
And it’s not just the kids that benefit from the instruction too, Drozd is inspired by the students who help him see things differently.
“When you do something for a long time, it’s easy to get stuck in the ways that you do it,” he said.
“When I see someone put something sideways or draw it from a unique angle and they explain it and it makes sense, they’ve given me a gift of a fresh perspective of my own work and there are ways of doing this I’ve not thought about after doing it for 25 years.