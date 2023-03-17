Bribery Investigation Ohio Explainer

FILE — Then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2019. The largest corruption case in Ohio history culminated on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in guilty verdicts for both Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, but the state’s attorney general called it “only the beginning of accountability” regarding the now-tainted $1 billion bailout of two aging nuclear power plants.

 AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

COLUMBUS — The largest corruption case in Ohio history culminated last week with guilty verdicts for ex-House Speaker Larry Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, the former head of the Republican Party. But the state’s attorney general said it’s “only the beginning of accountability” for the now-tainted $1 billion bailout of two aging nuclear power plants.


