CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Community Foundation has facilitated a little more accessibility at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park with a wheelchair-accessible swing.
Rose Vargo McFarland said the project has been in the works for a long time.
“I’ve been looking at this for years and when it came available, I was so happy,” she said.
“I couldn’t be more excited. This playground has always been a boundless playground, but to me it wasn’t truly boundless because there were very limited opportunities for individuals with disabilities.”
McFarland, who is nearing the end of her time as PCCF Board Chair, said she anticipated more things like this in the future. There have been talks about a potential zip line somewhere inside Pickaway County.
“I am anticipating the Community Foundation will continue to invest in resources as the community finds it in their hearts to give,” she said. “I’d love to see many more pieces put in as there are a lot options available for the DD community. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”
Doug Layne, a parent to Mila and Hannah, who used the swing Tuesday night following a ribbon cutting, said it would be a big boom to his family.
“This makes it so we can do a lot more,” he said. “My son would play and Hannah would play. We’d get her out in the one swing, but it was pretty limited in what she could do. This will give her all kinds of more freedom and things to do.”
Mike Pelcic, Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities Executive Director, said it was great to see the smiles and joy on the kids' faces.
“I am overjoyed to see their faces and to see them being able to swing,” Pelcic said.
McFarland said she too saw the joy.
“To be able to experience something so simple that the rest of us take for granted is just overwhelming,” she said.
The project was funded through the Boundless Playground Fund through PCCF. Donations to the fund can be made through PCCF which is located at 770 North Court Street in Circleville.