CIRCLEVILLE — A member of the community will be putting on her dancing shoes to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio this October.
Marie Wilbanks, director of services for the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, will be dancing on Oct. 15 as part of a fundraiser for the Big Brothers Big Sisters called the 2022 Dance For Kids’ Sake. So far Wilbanks has raised $1,285 of her $10,000 goal with a little less than two months left and is currently the top fundraiser.
The event is being held at the Ross County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. The highest fundraiser will be crowned champion.
“Help us in our mission to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, research-based, professionally supported, one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better and help them achieve their full potential,” Big Brothers Big Sisters said in the description of the fundraising event.
Wilbanks posted a video to social media asking for the community’s support in the event.
“Why should you support me? One, I’m really nervous, I’m not really a dancer and two we want to raise some money for a really good program,” she said. “Please consider making a donation on my webpage or you can come out to support me in person.”
Wilbanks also joked about her moves.
“You can watch me in my very unique combination of no shame and no dance skills,” she said. “You can then cheer really loud so I’m not totally embarrassed.”
Wilbanks is involved in several different organizations the provide services for high needs and at-risk children including involvement within Pickaway Family and Children First Council, Pickaway CASA, OhioKAN and Haven House and she seed more mentoring is something that is needed.
“The request came from [Judge Elisa Peters] and she’s not able to fundraise as a public official but she thought I’d be able to do this and I said of course, it’s sounds great,” she said. “I can tell you, as someone involved in these organizations, we need mentoring programs and we have to grow that programming. [The dance] seemed like a win-win. I see a desperate, desperate need through the committees I’m participating in for these services.”
Wilbanks said through the Family and Children First Council they’ve tried to start such programming but haven’t been able to really get anything solid together.
“These types of programs require infrastructure, like for background checks, and it’s a lot to get going when you’re creating something from scratch,” Wilbanks said. “Big Brothers Big Sisters already have a lot of processes and policies in place, and name recognition, so they can recruit people and link them with people we identify that have the most intensive need. Building on a program that exists like this is huge.”
Erin Allsop, president and CEO of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio said the event is the biggest fundraiser of the year and benefits services in Ross, Pickaway, Pike, Fayette and Highland Counties.
“All the money raised stays local to our programming and some of the funding raised will go to programming in Pickaway County,” she said. “One of our goals this year is to be more present in Pickaway and Fayette County.”