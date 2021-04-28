WILLIAMSPORT — One man has been arrested and charged with four misdemeanors following a standoff with Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
According to Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey, on April 27 at 9:26 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 11080 Randle Road in Williamsport on a domestic disturbance call.
The caller reported that a person, who Sheriff Hafey said was later identified as Michael Warren, 53, was intoxicated and tearing up the residence.
“When deputies arrived, there were people standing on the front porch and Michael Warren ran into the residence and locked the door,” Hafey said in a press release.
“Deputies were informed Warren had a firearm and that they were in fear for the children who were still inside the residence with him. Deputies forced entry into the residence. As Deputies went up the steps to the second floor, Warren had a firearm pointed at them.”
At that point, Hafey said they contacted the Franklin County Sheriff Office’s SWAT team and requested additional assistance. The Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded and alongside deputies surrounded the residence.
In communication with Warren, deputies were able to convince Warren into unloading the firearm and kicking it down the steps, but family members told deputies there could be potentially more guns in the house.
Hafey said after 30 minutes, deputies approached Warren who was sitting on a couch and attempted to deescalate the situation.
“Warren would not comply with their commands,” Hafey said. “At that point, a deputy deployed his taser and Warren was taken into custody without further incident.”
The SWAT team from Franklin County was then canceled prior to them leaving the county.
Warren was transported to the Pickaway County Jail where he was charged with domestic violence, using weapons while intoxicated, aggravated menacing, all first-degree misdemeanors, and unlawful restraint, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
“I’d like to extend my thanks to Sheriff Dallas Baldwin and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Tri-County Fire District for their assistance,” he said.
“I would also like to commend the deputies for deescalating and taking control of a very dangerous situation, which resulted in a peaceful conclusion.”