WILLIAMSPORT — The Village of Williamsport has received more than $132,000 in grant funding from the State of Ohio to rehabilitate their sewer system.
The grant is part of a series of grants, The Ohio BUILDS Water Infrastructure Grant Program, announced this week by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted in which more than $109 million is being awarded across the state. This third round of funding funded 101 projects, including the one in Williamsport, in 106 communities.
“Clean drinking water is part of the foundation for a good quality of life, yet too many communities in Ohio can't reliably provide residents with this basic necessity due to crumbling infrastructure has been too expensive to fix," Governor DeWine said.
"My administration is committed to helping our communities address these important water issues, and we look forward to additional conversations with the Ohio General Assembly about the potential of expanding this program with additional funds."
According to the governor’s office, Williamsport's system has line-cracked sections of antiqued clay sanitary sewer lines that have been damaged by tree roots and have documented evidence of infiltration and inflow. This project will accelerate repairs to the sewer system. This project is to benefit 959 people.
The Ohio BUILDS Water Infrastructure Grant Program, announced by Governor DeWine in October, was funded by the Ohio General Assembly as part of House Bill 168, with funding that was appropriated through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“Governor DeWine and I have made water quality and protecting our natural resources in Ohio a priority, and it is great to see the legislature prioritizing it as well,” said Lt. Governor Husted.
“Water quality isn’t just about protecting our health, it’s also about our quality of life and our economic future.”
Since applications for the program opened in late July, the Ohio Department of Development received more than 1,200 grant applications requesting nearly $1.4 billion in funding.
“As evidenced in the number of applications submitted, the need for these projects is great,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of development. “We are committed to working with the Ohio legislature to fund additional projects through the program.”
Governor DeWine created the Ohio BUILDS Water Infrastructure Grant Program to reduce or eliminate the local financial burden associated with critical infrastructure needs, such as the construction of new water systems, the replacement of aging water lines and the installation new water mains.
Grants are also funding projects to prevent sewer system backups and replace failing household sewage treatment systems with new sewers.