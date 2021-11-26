CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Board of Elections has closed out the 2021 General Election with the completion of a recount for an EMS service levy for the Village of Williamsport.
The measure will fail as the recount confirmed the vote was 65-65 and a tie. A majority vote is needed for passage on the 3.65 mill replacement levy.
“Following the recount, the board held a post-election audit. Bipartisan teams hand counted a portion of the results from randomly chosen precincts in the three county-wide contests — representative to Congress, the Pickaway Senior Services Levy and the Paint Valley ADAMH services levy,” John Howley, Pickaway County Board of Elections Deputy Director, said.
“The audit verified 100 percent accuracy for the results in the Nov. 2 General Election.
Boards of Elections across the state engage in post-election audits as a way to ensure the accuracy of the voting equipment used on Election Day.”