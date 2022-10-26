Wilson Honored As Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy Graduate

Nathan Wilson

SANDUSKY – The Ohio Travel Association is proud to announce that Nathan Wilson of the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau graduated from the Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy during the Ohio Conference on Travel. The conference was held Oct. 12-14 at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky.

