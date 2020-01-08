CIRCLEVILLE — Nathan Wilson has now been permanently hired as the executive director to lead the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau.
Wilson is from Commercial Point, and has lived in Pickaway County for most of his life. He graduated from Teays Valley High School in 2004, and has lived in Pickaway County for 22 years. Wilson has a fine arts degree from Hocking College and is a musician. He also has experience working in both insurance and banking.
Wilson was officially hired at a recent Visitors Bureau board meeting. He’s been serving as interim director since September.
Wilson said there’s a lot to learn when coming on board in the executive director role, which is different than being on the board.
“The day to day is, as you can imagine, very different,” Wilson commented. “It’s exciting to see all the things we have going on and the things we get to be a part of as the Visitors Bureau and to be a positive catalyst for change.”
Gayle Spangler, chair of the Visitors Bureau board, said Wilson’s experience was a great asset.
“He offers the Visitors Bureau a great understanding of its mission and how to bring that mission to fruition throughout Pickaway County,” Spangler said.
Wilson said now that the role is his, he wants to continue to build on the positive direction of the organization.
“I want to really help create a uniform and cohesive feel as we promote things throughout the county,” Wilson added.
Among the positives include the addition of county parks, the newly renovated Pickaway County Agriculture and Events Center and other improved spaces and locations.
“We’re lucky to be in the middle of everything that is positive for our county,” Wilson continued. “We really just want to be very deliberate in how we move forward to showcase things in the best way possible and uphold our wonderful reputation we’ve got and expand on it.”
Wilson said he’s excited to continue in the role.
“There’s a lot of positive things going on and it’s a great time to be able to share our story,” he stated. “You don’t see a lot of other communities that have the positive growth and the opportunities we do to promote fantastic events here. We’ll continue to get more as we promote places and things like the fairgrounds.”
Wilson and the Visitors Bureau will host an open house on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Welcome Center located at 325 W. Main St. in Circleville.