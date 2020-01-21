HOCKING HILLS — As the rain came down causing most people to stay indoors, large gatherings of people attended the 55th Annual Winter Hike early Saturday morning. Park rangers and volunteers helped guide travelers to the starting line of the hike as many from all over the state waited patiently.
Approximately 55 years ago today, the long tradition of the annual winter hike brought to stage the vast and stunning rock and ice formations of the Hocking Hills State Park. The local winter attraction has compelled many from all around the State of Ohio to come and see for themselves the natural and manmade trails of the forest in Southeast Ohio. According to thehockinghills.org, more than 5,000 visitors traveled to the park in 2010, making it a must see.
“We average about 3,500 attendance per year... on a really soggy wet one like this, it might be a little lower,” ODNR Naturalist Supervisor Patrick Quackenbush told The Logan Daily News. “It’s amazing how many folks come out to do the hike with us.”
Hundreds gathered at the beginning of the hike with start near the entrance to Old Man’s Cave around 8 a.m., and some even before the sun started to arrive. Equipped with rain and warm gear, hikers were prepared to test the trail. Some, and very few, wore basic running shoes, which may not have been the smartest decision given the already cold and wet winter conditions. A fire pit was ignited around the start of the hike, letting hikers and naturists take one last grasp of warmness before diving into the frozen forest.
“Now, this is obviously not going to be as icy and snowy as previous years we’ve had,” Quackenbush stated. “But the waterfalls, thanks to all this rain, are spectacular right now… matter of fact, you can’t hear yourself talk in front of them they are roaring so well.”
ODNR emphasized the importance of hiking, making sure to emphasize to hikers to wear rain proof and warm gear because the constant wet weather along with freezing temperatures made hiking through the forest a test of will and balance.
The 55th Annual Winter hike started approximately at 9 a.m. at Old Man’s Cave. The hike, in total, covered a six-mile tour through the natural forest in the Hocking Hills. Even with a large crowd and cold, wet conditions, ODNR representatives and volunteers were excited to get the show on the forest road.
“Obviously, we are getting ready to start the 55th Annual Winter Hike,” Quackenbush remarked. “It’s about a six-mile trek through the beautiful Hocking Hills.”
From Old Man’s Cave, hikers began walking slowly through the forest to start the day. Locals took time to examine the forest as parts of trees and branches were frozen and wet. Sadly, unlike previous years, winter did not bring any stalagmite or stalactite ice formations. Wearing rain ponchos, hikers took pictures at the Upper Falls taking in the scenery one moment at a time.
The six-mile trek also included presentation of the Heart of Hocking Award which is always done at the median point of the hike at Cedar Falls. The award was presented around 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. as the ODNR director was present. The award was given in recognition of an individual or organization who, in the past, has supported the state park along with its visitors. Also at the halfway point in the hike, the local Kiwanis Club was serving soup beans and cornbread to warm up the tired and cold forest travelers.
The ending of hike took hikers to Ash Cave, which is known for its picturesque waterfalls which were in full force due to the rainy conditions of the morning. The local Lions Club was present at the end of the hike and offered hot chocolate and doughnuts to all hikers. All of the refreshments offered were free of charge.
The 55th Annual Winter Hike brought many people of all ages and backgrounds to the popular forest. Kevin Yount is a student from Dayton, and was participating in his fourth year hiking the trails in Southeast Ohio. Accompanied by friends, he has made it a primary focus to make his way down to the forest.
“I’m from Dayton, and my buddy’s friend, well his father in fact, has been coming here for about 32 years, I think,” Yount told The Logan Daily News. “So it’s sort of a tradition in his family and when I became friends with his son, I started tagging along.”
Yount’s favorite part of the hike is the ice formations at their peaks, something that was absent from this year’s hike. The Dayton native is currently going to school in Athens, and is studying plant biology at Ohio University.
“This place has such as structural beauty that no matter the time of the year, if there is no leaves on the trees, it is still very pretty,” Yount commented. “I’ve always entertained being a naturalist. This is definitely a great local resource.”
Seasoned veterans of the annual hike were also in full force and the rain did not stop them and their families from attending. Sandra McCoskey was “enjoying the weather” as she waited for her family at the Visitors Center. She was unable to attend the last few hikes due to a knee replacement but was happy and joyful to return to the Hocking Hills. She is no stranger to the vast forest as she has been a veteran hiker since 1977. The patches on her coat prove her hiking experience.
“Its just fun,” McCoskey stated. “It’s always different… not matter what.”
According to McCoskey, it does not matter what time of the year it is, the forest in the Hocking Hills always stay beautiful.
“If it’s warm you see all the moss and everything growing on the rocks,” she noted. “If it’s cold and icy, you see all the icicles… it’s just always fun.”