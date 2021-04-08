CIRCLEVILLE — A local artist is in the final round of voting for a Greeting Card Scholarship Contest.
Genevieve Carstensen, a senior at Logan Elm, is in the final 20 entries for the 14th Annual Create-A-Greeting-Card Scholarship Contest, put on by Prudent Publishing Company that is based in New Jersey.
The contest is open to all high school and college students who are enrolled or are pursuing art education. Voting is made by the public through Facebook.
Carstensen said she submitted art for the contest to help her pay for art school, she’s an accomplished young artist already having won several local contests and has her textile works featured in the ArtsaRound
“The scholarship money was certainly an enticement, but also the fact that there was no essay,” she said. “If I were to win, the money would go toward paying for college. I will be attending the Kent State University School of Art this fall, majoring in textile design.”
Carstensen’s design is a chalk pastel drawing of her side porch with Christmas lights.
“I was inspired to draw this because I loved the purple diffuse light on the snow and the misty obscured poinsettias in the windows,” she said.
Carstensen said she needs help to take home the top prize of $10,000.
“I was very excited to have made it into the finals, but there still is a long way to go before the judges choose the winning artwork,” she said. “Finding people who can vote is a little difficult because the voting is through Facebook and there is a bit of a generation gap in Facebook users. Most of my peers don't use it, but maybe their parents do. I would deeply appreciate anyone who could vote for my artwork or pass along the link to those they know who use Facebook.
To vote in the contest, visit https://woobox.com/7t5wp3/gallery/6HVm5DYH6ck. Carstensen’s entry is #4979. People can vote once per day now through April 20. The winner of the contest will be announced on May 17.