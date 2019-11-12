WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Mother Nature is obviously confused what season it is.
A 60-degree Monday afternoon gave way to the first snowfall of the season just hours later when the temperature plummeted below freezing following the arrival of a cold front.
Approximately 2.5 inches of fresh white powder was left on the ground by the time the sun rose on Tuesday morning, resulting in the closure of all five Pickaway County schools for the day due to icy road conditions.
Despite a cold afternoon in the mid-20s, the conflict of seasons produced a picturesque scene at A.W. Marion State Park in Washington Township, with the waning fall foliage soaking in the sun with the fresh snow.