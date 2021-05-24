ASHVILLE — The Teays Valley School District has hired Kyle Wolfe as its next superintendent.
The Teays Valley School Board officially hired Wolfe Monday night at their regular meeting. Wolfe has spent the last 12 years as Teays Valley’s Assistant Superintendent, working under Jeff Sheets and Robin Halley.
“I am humbled and honored to be chosen as the next superintendent of Teays Valley Schools,” Wolfe said. “I am thankful for the opportunity to serve and lead our students, staff and community moving forward. Teays Valley has outstanding leaders, teachers and staff and I am exited to continue to have the opportunity to work alongside them to meet our students' needs."
"I am looking forward to working closely with Kyle as he takes over as the superintendent of the district,” Teays Valley Board of Education President Kevin Archer said. “Under his leadership, I am confident we will continue to move our district forward in a positive direction.”
Prior to that, he had seven years as a principal at Teays Valley Middle School and Logan Elm High School and two years as an assistant principal at Groveport Madison High School. He spent 10 years teaching prior to that, both at Teays Valley and Chillicothe High School.
“In all the years and jobs I’ve had, Teays Valley has always been home,” Wolfe said. “I’ve been blessed to have great people around us and when this opportunity came open, I was fortunate enough that our board had confidence in me to name me. They went through a process…it wasn’t something that was ‘here, Kyle, take the reigns.’”
Wolfe shared that he’s learned a lot from his past superintendents, including Benis Lutz, Ron Thornton, Sheets, Halley and John Edgar, who he worked under at Logan Elm.
Wolfe comes from a family of teachers, as his wife, Kellie, and daughter, Madison, are both teachers at Teays Valley. His son, Ryan, is currently studying at Mount Vernon Nazarene University where he’s majoring in integrated language arts education. Wolfe shared that he is a member and deacon at Village Chapel Church in Ashville.
“I really feel that it’s a calling and something that God has put me here for a time such as this and I’ve had good mentors such as Jeff Sheets and Robin Halley most recently,” he said. “Teays Valley is a great school system. We have great administrators, great educators, a great staff and I feel it’s now my job to lead them and lead them well. I’m really ready to serve our people, our staff, school community and lead us to what is ahead.”
Wolfe said that he wouldn’t make any immediate or drastic changes to the district and that a lot of the things he and the district want to address are more long-term in nature.
“I don’t see any immediate things that I would come in and make big changes on,” he said. “There’s nothing I see out there that we need to do to change course other than some of the big things that take time. I don’t see any holes in the current in the work we do. If I’m a staff member here, I don’t think they’ll notice any changes at all.”
Looking ahead, Wolfe said some of the challenges include recalibrating and learning from educating students during the pandemic, meeting academic and social needs of students, managing and planning for growth — including the more than 1,000 new homes coming to the district — and continuing to provide a “rich and meaningful” summer learning opportunity through Teays Valley’s Digital Academy, the online learning platform.
“I think all schools have to recalibrate after COVID and what that means is look at what we don’t want to do again, but what also we did that went really well,” he said. “Our teachers learned some different ways to teach using technology that they never had before. So I think just getting with our people and saying, 'what do we keep and what do we throw away and move forward?'”
Wolfe said it’s been a tough year for the school staff as they’ve been working most of the time and going above and beyond.
“Our teachers, since August, have either been here five days a week,” he said.
Wolfe said due to the lack of interactions and time around their peers, some students have fallen behind socially and emotionally.
“They’ve fallen behind because they’ve just not interacted with other people,” he said. “If we can’t get their minds right socially or mentally, then academically doesn’t matter.”
Wolfe said to address the new homes, they’ll do an enrollment study and see where they need to shift to meet the needs of the district.
“It’ll look ahead five and 10 years to see where we’re going and we’ll involve our community and say this is what it looks like and decide if we need new buildings, if we have enough space,” he said. “That’s on the top of our list.”
Wolfe said they want to make sure that the digital academy is on par with the in-school experience at Teays Valley.
“We have a lot of parents who are really comfortable keeping their kids at home,” he said. “Education has really changed and we want to continue to manage that and make sure that if you’re at home getting a Teays Valley education, it looks really close to what it does if you choose to bring your kids to the building.”
Despite the challenges ahead for the district, Wolfe said what makes Teays Valley special is the people in and around the district and that they can come together to overcome any obstacle.
“We’ve got great community support, great parent support and our staff is top notch,” he said. “I think we’re an attractive school district and we continue to grow and achieve academically and we achieve in extracurriculars and I think it’s a good place to be.”
If he could speak directly to parents and the community, he said he would want them to know that their children will be taken care of.
“I want our employees to know that they will be safe, secure and valued and the same goes for our students,” he said. “It’s our job as leaders and my job as leader to ensure that our students and staff can achieve everything they want to achieve.”