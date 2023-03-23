Woman charged with threatening deputy is committed for treatment

LOGAN – A Circleville woman who was accused of threatening by phone to do serious bodily harm to a Hocking County Sheriff’s deputy has been found incompetent to stand trial, and ordered into a mental health facility.
Nicole Rene McCray, 37, was indicted in Hocking County Common Pleas Court more than two years ago on a charge of intimidation, a third-degree felony, for having allegedly told a sheriff’s officer, in a recorded telephone voicemail message, that she was “going to blow (his) f---ing head off.”
McCray had allegedly been communicating with the officer online and through phone messages, about what she claimed was a missing-person investigation. According to a complaint filed by the officer, in October 2020 McCray had contacted the sheriff’s Facebook page about a missing person, asking whether a teenaged girl from Greenfield, Ohio, whose name McCray was not sure of, had been reported to the sheriff’s office as having been missing for around six months. She reportedly indicated that she thought the girl had gone missing from Hocking County, and was being held captive in Chillicothe.
The officer relayed this information to the F.B.I. In subsequent phone messages, however, McCray is alleged to have accused the officer of taking a bribe; told him she was going to report his alleged wrongdoing to the F.B.I.; said that the Ross County Sheriff’s Office was stalking her; claimed that the missing girl was dead; and finally, made her threat of violence against the officer.
After the officer reported the alleged threat to then-Hocking County Prosecutor Ben Fickel, McCray was charged with making a terroristic threat. That charge was dismissed out of Hocking County Municipal Court and she was indicted on the intimidation charge.
A warrant was issued for McCray’s arrest following the indictment, but nothing happened with her case for the better part of two years. Last November, however, current Hocking County Prosecutor Ryan Black had a summons issued to McCray at a Circleville address, noting that she had been found to have been incarcerated in Cuyahoga County.
In January of this year McCray’s defense attorney filed a motion asking that a pre-trial hearing and jury trial be postponed and rescheduled, because McCray had been admitted to a Cleveland hospital for inpatient psychiatric care.
He later filed a motion asking that McCray be assessed for her competence to stand trial and to see whether she might be not guilty by reason of insanity, which Hocking County Common Pleas Judge Jason Despetorich granted. An evaluation hearing on this issue was held March 14, and a week later Despetorich issued an order finding McCray incompetent to stand trial. He ordered her into treatment at Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare in Athens, with provisos that she not be released, and that she be granted no more than on-ground supervised privileges without the court’s permission.
