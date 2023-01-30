Woman Dies In Fatal Wrong-Way Crash On U.S. 23

CIRCLEVILLE — A Thurman woman has died following a car crash on U.S. 23 south of Tarlton Road near Circleville late Saturday night.
The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office received a 911 at approximately 11:24 p.m. Saturday night reporting a wrong-way driver was driving southbound in northbound lanes.
While out looking for the wrong-way driver a minute later at 11:25 p.m. dispatchers received a call of a reported wrong way crash on U.S. 23. Deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers arrived one minute later.
The collision occurred near Radcliffe Road in the northbound lanes.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office, Samuel G. Browning, 66, of Jackson, Ohio was driving his 2004 red Dodge Ram the wrong way southbound in northbound lanes and struck a northbound 2019 gray Kia driven by Tisha L. Nida, 42, of Thurman, Ohio.
Nida was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of her injuries of the crash. Browning was taking via Air Evac to Grant Medical Center and an unnamed passenger in Browning's car was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center by Pickaway Township EMS.
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey thanked the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Pickaway Township EMS, Circleville EMS, Harrison Township EMS, Green Township EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation for their assistance during the crash investigation.
This crash remains under investigation by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. As of Monday morning no charges had been filed.