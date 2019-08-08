CIRCLEVILLE — A former Pickaway County woman pleaded not guilty to charges that she killed an elderly Orient resident in June.
Susan E. Stahl made the pleading before Judge P. Randall Knece, who continued her $250,000 bond set last week in Circleville Municipal Court.
A grand jury Aug. 2 indicted the 35-year-old Stahl on six criminal counts in connection with the death of Joyce Kaelbli, 82, at her Ballah Road home in Orient. She faces the following charges: aggravated murder, two individual counts of murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary and burglary.
Kaelbli was found dead at home June 23 by her son, who, authorities have said, once dated Stahl.
Authorities became suspicious of Stahl when she refused to provide a DNA sample to them when questioned by Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office detectives, Sheriff Robert Radcliff has said.
She fled the area and landed along the West Coast in San Diego. An accomplice who helped her flee Pickaway County and Ohio also was indicted and pleaded not guilty to charges of tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice. Anthony Martin, 30, is not suspected in Kaelbli’s death and he had his $50,000 bond continued.
Sheriff’s officials’ efforts to track the pair to California were assisted after Martin’s parents filed a missing person’s report on him.
Martin and Stahl remain in the Pickaway County Jail.
The formal addresses for each is in Shelby County, though Stahl once lived in Pickaway County and attended Westfall High School for a year, authorities have said.