CIRCLEVILLE — This week one Pickaway County charity is going to receive the support from 100-plus Women Who Care, a group of women who meet and donate together to make a significant impact with their charitable donation.
The group, Pickaway County Women Who Care, will meet for the second time on Thursday, March 12 at Cooks Creek Golf Club to discuss a charity for their donation. Each woman that attends donates $100 which is a significant amount when more than 100 women attend. The Pickaway County Chapter is part of a larger movement worldwide.
The group first met in November and during that meeting they donated nearly $12,000 to the Yamarick Family Fund in honor of Dorris Yamarick. Yamarick was the co-founder of the Pickaway County Community Foundation and was involved with Haven House, a domestic violence shelter in Pickaway County and Hospice of Pickaway County.
Jan Shannon, executive director at the Pickaway County Community Foundation said the three finalists, Hope House, Pathways Schools and Foundations4Youth will be voted on by the women who attend the meeting.
“We did a preliminary vote for this meeting and those three were the finalists,” Shannon said. “After the winner is chosen we’ll vote again to choose three finalists for November.”
There is no pre-registration for the event, Shannon said.
“You don’t have to commit a lot of time, it’s one hour of a day and $100 twice a year so you’re looking at two hours and $200 a year from each person that’s going to make a $20,000 plus impact to the county each year,” she said of the group.
Shannon said the group is open to any woman who wants to participate and join.
“This is not an exclusive group — we want anyone interested to come,” she added. “We want to continue this and every time we have it we’re hoping to have new people and more people as the word spreads.”
Shannon’s hope and goal is for more than 140 women to attend this week’s event and make an impact.
“There are women that cannot come that have already pledged to pay their payment after,” Shannon continued. “We’ll just need to let them know who was selected. There will be additional funds that come to the group as a follow up from those ladies. That’s the commitment we’re asking for. We’re asking them to commit in 2020 to do this at least twice even if they can’t come to the meetings to at least pledge to pay to the organization that is selected.”
Shannon noted that $100 is a lot to some people but to an organization it might not make that much difference which is why the group gathers.
“That’s the way we want to make this impact,” she commented. “One hundred dollars is a lot to some but it’s not as significant to the organization. With all the gifts they should be able to do something significant.”
According to Shannon, the plan is to have the winning organization attend the Nov. 12 meeting in order to present how they spent the money given by the group.