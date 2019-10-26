CIRCLEVILLE — The creator of Wonder is coming to Circleville.
R.J. Palacio, author of the book Wonder will be visiting the community on Nov. 4 to speak about the book and the importance of inclusion. The event is at 6 p.m. at Circleville High School and is free to attend, but tickets must be reserved through the Pickaway County Community Foundation.
The 2019 One Book, One Community program focuses on the community reading the book Wonder and further promoting acts of kindness and inclusion in Pickaway County. Along with book discussion, the program included a precept contest, logo contest, a “Share Your Story” workshop, as well as community cupboards and kindness cards being placed in the community.
Wonder is the story of Auggie Pullman, a boy born with a facial deformity who doesn’t blend in because he was born to stand out. The book was made into a major motion picture starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson and is soon to be adapted into a Broadway musical. The book itself has been on the New York Times bestseller list for seven consecutive years and has sold over 16 million copies worldwide.
David Fausnaugh, Pickaway County Library Director, said it’s exciting to have the author come to Circleville after the community spent the last 10 months with the book.
“We were really excited this year that we’re able to bring the author in,” he said. “I think it’s a good end cap to 10 months of talking about and promoting kindness and ways we as a community can support each other.”
Jan Shannon, executive director for the Pickaway County Community Foundation, said the organization is excited to participate in the event.
“When we did the Big Table events in 2018, one topic that surfaced at each event was kindness,” Shannon told The Circleville Herald. “Therefore, it seemed appropriate when the DD Board asked for a grant that we provided one to support spreading the word about kindness. The enthusiasm has grown in many ways.”
Fausnaugh said he’s seen the impact the book has had on both staff at the library and in the community as a whole.
“Our staff has really bought into it,” he commented.
“When I talk to members of the community they appreciate that we’re looking at something that’s geared towards the positive and promote a sense of community where everyone is helping everyone else. I think that’s important to our community in general and that’s something any community can stop and look at to see that they’re promoting empathy and kindness for everyone in that community.”
Shannon agreed.
“The book as well as the kindness awareness has made an impact in the community,” Shannon added. “Seeing the community cupboards, watching students share enthusiasm by wearing shirts to school on kindness day and passing out the kindness cards all make people smile and realize how lucky we are to live in this county.”
Fausnaugh said he’s looking forward to hearing Palacio speak at the event.
“We’re going to have stations set up for people to take pictures with our ‘Pick Kind’ signs, which is an awesome opportunity for people to take advantage of and post to social media. It’s going to be an excellent event that I’m looking forward to a ton. Palacio is an award winning author and to have her come to our community to speak on a subject she’s so passionate about is going to be something to witness.”
To reserve your ticket go to yourpccf.org and scroll down to the section on the author visit. Follow the link to register.