CIRCLEVILLE— The City of Circleville’s street improvement project have begun and are scheduled to be complete the week before Pumpkin Show.
The 2019 street project began last week with the water blasting with work on the concrete and milling starting this week. Paving is scheduled to begin on Sept. 23 according to a timeline provided by the city.
Terry Frazier, service director, told council this week that the project was under way and in addition spoke on legislation that would allow the city to receive state capital improvement program and local transportation improvement program funds for a project next year.
“On July 1 of this year we were awarded $225,000 by the Ohio Public Works commission, which is about 45 percent of the first phase of improvements which would be from Edgewood [Drive] to Mulberry [Drive],” he said. “We believe this is a three phase project.”
After the meeting, Frazier elaborated on both projects and grants said the project on Cedar Heights would likely cost about $500,000 for the first phase.
“The streets that are cut opened or compromised by our water main program we’ll cold patch this year but put them on our pavement improvement program for next year,” he said. “You want to cut up a road before you pave it. There’s nothing worse than a newly paved road and finding a cut across it. We’re trying to eliminate doing that.”
Frazier announced another grant, through Community Development Block Grant for Critical Infrastructure was awarded to the city for improvements to Turner Drive, which is located on the south side of the city, east of Wal-Mart.
“We had requested and will receive $255,400 to go towards construction,” he said.
Frazier said the administration will soon begin the engineer and environmental work that needs to be completed. The road will be one of the roads completed as part of the 2020 street improvement project.
“We’ll investigate thoroughly what it takes to repair and properly reconstruct Turner Drive,” he said. “From there we’ll work with Engineering and that will determine materials and cost and with that we’ll determine the actual scope of the project.”
Frazier said the city will receive the grant agreement in the next few weeks and work as an administration to start the process. Frazier said crews will take cores of the road to determine what level of repair they need to make.
“This takes time and from that there will be the engineering that will take place,” he said. “Asphalt plants don’t operate in the winter and usually close down in mid November so there’s no way we could get the project in this short of a time frame.”
Frazier said it would happen early next spring.
“The road surface and the base are in poor condition,” he said. “I’m not sure about all the utilities but storm water is most often a problem when you have a poor road.”
Cedar Heights is currently being engineered, Frazier said. The project will also be put out to bid next year.
“Its simply a time issue. We were only awarded it the first of July,” he said. “Both Cedar Heights and Turner Drive will be ready to go out to bid for next year’s projects in the spring.”