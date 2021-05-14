CIRCLEVILLE — When it comes to addiction, sometimes it can feel like a hopeless problem for both those in the midst of it and a community.
But for two men, they’ve found some hope through Pickaway Area Recovery Services, despite both of them admitting before entering the program that they didn’t care what happened to them.
Will Davis, 27, and Joey Drake, 22, shared their stories and offered a bit of hope to those who think they can’t get clean. They have completed a full-time program where they stay in the facility 24 hours a day through PARS and are currently doing a partial hospitalization program where they come for counseling and group activities, but don't sleep there.
Both men shared their stories of addiction, which started at a young age. For Davis, he first started smoking marijuana at 11 and later progressed to harder substances.
“I’ve been on methamphetamines for the last five years and I’ve been on drugs most of my life,” he said “I have wanted to quit, but I honestly never thought about it.”
It was after a fight he had at his mom’s house with a girlfriend that Davis started to understand he was in trouble.
“Everyone in my life started telling me I was crazy,” he said. “So I told my mom, and I’m ashamed of it, that if she called me crazy again, I’d blow my brains out on her front porch. I could just see that I broke her heart right there. That was a big inspiring moment to want to quit. I told her 'I give up' and I was in my room, still high, I told her that and I gave her my phone and started walking. I got picked up in Bremen and they took me to jail.”
For Drake, it really started after a football injury led him to become addicted to opiates, but he admits he smoked marijuana and drank prior to that.
“I got an injury my sophomore year in football and shattered my foot,” Drake said. “I had to have two surgeries to fix it and that sparked the downward spiral. I started using painkillers a lot even after it was healed and everything. I’d self medicate and I’d still play football, but I was drinking and partying a lot, fulfilling the role of being the life of the party, a character I’d taken on.”
Both Davis and Drake got into the trades after high school and had good jobs, but they eventually lost them due to their addiction.
“I started welding right out of high school, welding pipes,” Drake said. “I started doing higher dosages and eventually, I lost that job due to the addiction and as it got worse and worse, I started doing worse things to the people I cared about. I didn’t even realize the harm I was doing to myself and others. It took a toll on me after a while and I tried heroin at 21 and used it less than a year before I had to get into treatment.”
Davis and Drake both thanked God for the program and said at first they didn’t want to be there, but they’re so glad they’ve stuck it out.
“Somehow, they got it through my head that this was a better decision than addiction and I started paying more attention in the groups,” Davis said.
Drake said coming to PARS was only an “out” for jail and that’s how he came to the program.
“The thing they told me in jail was that coming here would get me out of jail the fastest,” he said. “It’s not a lock-down facility, so you could just leave. You might have a warrant out, but they’re not going to hold you here. Originally in my mind, this was a way to get out of jail faster and be home faster. But after coming here, it changed my outlook on things a lot, like sobriety, addiction, my family and being home. I learned this is something I needed to do myself.”
As they began to open up and accept PARS curriculum, Drake and Davis said the therapy provided and getting to the underlying reasons for their addictions have been invaluable.
“It makes you feel better to talk about it,” he said. “It’s insane because before, I’d never have told anybody about it. Now I don’t care about it, I’d just get on live TV and talk about it. It’s definitely a weight off your chest for sure.”
Drake said in his individual therapy recently, he went into things he hadn’t told anyone.
“If you’re struggling and don’t know where you’re addiction comes from, they’ll find it,” Drake said. “They’ll dig in and make you think and come to the conclusion. They’re not happy with something that will just get you by and through the program. They’ll dig in and get it out of you. I told things I hadn’t talked about in my entire life, but it feels good to get it off your chest.”
Both Davis and Drake said they recommend getting into a program and while it doesn’t have to be at PARS, they gave their recommendation.
“This place has done wonders for me,” Davis said. “I can’t really put it into words, but this place has changed me as a person.”
One of those reasons is due to the staff. Drake said it was clear to him that the staff cares, and if someone is hired who doesn’t, they don’t last long.
“They’re hard on you, but it’s for a good reason and that’s because they care,” he said. “They don’t want you to become one of the statistics and that really opened up my eyes to it.”
Looking ahead, they’re going to take it one day at a time and remind themselves of the good that comes from being sober.
“Once you’re sobriety gets to the point where you start to see the positive things in life, everything that you weren’t seeing when you were using, your sobriety starts to mean more,” he said. “The longer you’re sober, the things you love and enjoy will become more important to you and the positives or need to get high will be outweighed by the positives of being sober.”
While it all seems well and good, both Davis and Drake admit that every day is a battle and they’ll have the label of addict for the rest of their lives. They understand that comes with a stigma and they’ll need to do right by themselves in order to do right by the people they’ve hurt. They’re both currently doing part-time services at the facility after completing their full-time inpatient stay at PARS.
“The addiction is always going to be there and it’s always going to be in your mind,” Drake said. “You’re going to have a crappy day one day and it’ll be in the back of your head that I can get high and it’ll make me feel better. It might for a short amount of time, but real life comes back around and the world isn’t going to stop just because you’re high. No matter how much you mask it and block your feelings, you’re just bottling it up and making it worse.
That label of addiction is something that I don’t think I’ll ever outlive,” Drake said. “I think there are a lot of people that don’t understand addiction and how it controls you and progresses and progresses until jail, institution or death. Eventually, the only place that takes you is one of those three.”
Looking to the future Davis and Drake shared what their plans are after they complete the PARS program, Davis said he plans to seek additional treatment in Lancaster near where he lives and be a father to his eight children after he finishes his partial hospitalization program.
“I can’t wait to go home,” he said. “I’m going to take time for myself, spend time with my kids and buy myself a service truck and start my own service repair. I’m going to continue to go to group therapy and maybe help other people. I hope that it helps someone else, but at the end of the day, I want it to help keep me sober.”
Drake, who is from Stoutsville, said after, he is going to continue seeking treatment through the intensive outpatient program after he graduates the partial hospitalization program and start working with horses on his family farm and potentially use the horses as a therapy for people who need help.
“I want to go get some schooling and get into the counseling field,” Drake said. “I’m a good people person and I want to help people. Even before coming here, [Drake’s family] had talked about doing something like that on the farm. I want to do what these people have done for us to someone else. I hope in the future, I can be that supportive inspiration for someone else down the road. PARS has saved my life and I want to pass that on and return the favor that PARS has done for me.”