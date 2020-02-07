THE PLAINS — Rural Action invites farmers, landowners, and community members to attend farm and forestry educational workshops coming up this February and March.
These workshops will cover the following topics: good agricultural practices, winter growing techniques, and mushroom cultivation. They are open to any interested parties, but the information being presented will be most applicable to farmers and forest landowners.
Thanks to funding from the Just Transition Fund, these workshops are intended to support beginning farmers by providing valuable content and networking opportunities, helping participants to improve growing practices, diversify income streams, and connect with other growers.
Rural Action thanks the following sponsors and partners for these events: Ohio State University Extension, Ohio State Morgan County Extension, Green Edge Gardens, Chesterhill Produce Auction, and Morning Dew Hop Farm.
Rural Action is a regional community development organization with a 21-county footprint working with members and community leaders on a range of quality of life, environmental, and economic projects across rural Appalachian Ohio. Its mission is to build a more just economy by developing the region’s assets in environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable ways. Learn more about Rural Action at www.ruralaction.org
Upcoming Workshops:
Season Creation Workshop
Date: Thursday, Feb. 20
Time: 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Location: Amesville Grange Hall | 16 State St., Amesville
Registration: There is a registration fee. Register by emailing Joe Barbaree at joeb@ruralaction.org
Description: Join Green Edge Organic Gardens and Rural Action for a highly acclaimed, on-farm workshop. This training teaches participants about the use of gabled high tunnels for winter production, focusing on multiple aspects of the Green Edge model of year-round farming. The workshop includes both on-farm and classroom portions all taught by the farm staff!
OSU Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs) Class
Date: Monday, Feb. 24
Time: 1 — 4 p.m.
Location: Triple Nickel Diner | 1060 High St., Chesterhill
Registration: FREE. Participants MUST pre-register by Feb. 20! Pre-register by emailing or calling Chris Penrose at: penrose.1@osu.edu or 740-962-4854.
Description: Ohio State University Extension Educators will teach a class that covers good agricultural practices or “GAPs,” which help reduce the risk of on-farm produce contamination. Topics include water quality, worker training and health and hygiene, manure and compost handling, and domestic and wild animals.
An Introduction to Growing Shiitake and Oyster Mushrooms
Date: Thursday, March 5
Time: 12 — 3 p.m.
Location: Chesterhill Produce Auction | 8380 Wagoner Road, Chesterhill
Registration: There is a registration fee. Register by emailing Eugene Hancock at eugene@ruralaction.org. Space is limited, so register early to reserve a spot.
Description: Have you ever wanted to grow an unconventional crop which requires little maintenance? Do you need to find a use for extra logs you might end up with after a timber harvest? Join Rural Action at the Chesterhill Produce Auction to learn the basics of mushroom cultivation using sugar maple logs. Participants can take home their own inoculated log afterward.
Mushroom Cultivation Workshop
Date: Saturday, March 7
Time: 12 — 4 p.m.
Location: Morning Dew Hop Farm | 42520 State Farm Road, Albany
Registration: There is a registration fee. Register by emailing Molly Sowash at molly@ruralaction.org
Description: Participants at this workshop will learn how to inoculate logs with shiitake and lion’s mane mushrooms, as well as tour the farm and see how forest management practices through the NRCS Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) can help support the production of marketable non-timber forest products. Inoculated logs will also be available for purchase after the workshop at an additional cost.