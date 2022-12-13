CIRCLEVILLE — Weaths Across America is planned for Saturday at noon at Soldier's Glen and Forrest Cemetery.
Held in conjunction with Arlington Cemetery in Virginia each December, the project's mission to remember, honor and teach is carried out by coordinated wreath lying ceremonies at more than 1,600 cemeteries in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.
The Camp Charlotte Chapter of The Ohio Society Sons of the American Revolution, which is the local chapter, will be performing this year's ceremony once again.
Rick Hartinger, president of Camp Charlotte Chapter and the project coordinator, said that he hoped the community support will continue like previous years. This is the project's tenth year.
“The membership works extremely hard and takes tremendous amount of pride in this project," he said. “Ultimately, the chapter strives to get wreaths to be placed on as many of the graves of our veterans as possible.”
Hartinger said SAR members can only place wreaths in Forest Cemetery because it was the designated site set-forth by Wreaths Across America Inc., but members can still take orders for alternate sites.
“Beginning with the Revolutionary War up to present day conflicts, our veterans are and were devoted sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers,” he said. “They came from all backgrounds in life, tasked with preserving the liberties we all enjoy today. Let us never forget their sacrifices.”