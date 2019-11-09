CIRCLEVILLE — Remembrance, honor and education. Those are the goals of Wreaths Across America and its annual ceremonies in cemeteries around the world.
The annual pilgrimage of Wreaths Across America first began in 1992 as a personal way to say “thank you” for Maine resident Morris Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreaths, when the company had a surplus near the end of the holiday season. With the help of Blue Bird Ranch, Inc. for transportation, Worcester and other volunteers placed wreaths on the graves in an older section of Arlington National Cemetery and held a special ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
This private ritual continued unnoticed until 2005 when a photo of the decorated stones was shared online. By 2007, the interest in the project had grown too big for one family or company, so the Worcester family and their partners created the non-profit Wreaths Across America, committed to continuing and expanding the original effort and supporting other groups around the country.
In 2008, the U.S. Congress voted unanimously to create National Wreaths Across America day on Dec. 13 of that year. Now, the day is celebrated on the second or third Saturday of December each year.
Wreaths Across America has become a tradition for many small towns throughout the country including Circleville.
This year’s ceremony in Circleville will be hosted by the Camp Charlotte Chapter of the Ohio Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. The ceremony will take place on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at Crossroads Church located at 5679 Tarlton Road. Immediately following the ceremony a caravan will travel through Circleville to Forest Cemetery, where wreaths will be laid on the graves of Pickaway County veterans.
Rick Hartinger, organizer and president of the Camp Charlotte Chapter, said they hope to have the funds in order to purchase the wreaths to cover every veterans grave. This is the eighth year for the local event, according to Hartinger.
“Unfortunately this has become a massive undertaking,” Hartinger said. “There is no precise number of graves to address. The Chapter works very hard to get as many wreaths as we can.”
The goal again this year is to reach 2,000 wreaths in total, Hartinger told The Circleville Herald.
“We fell short by 170 wreaths last year,” he added. “Our prime goal is to sell enough wreaths to cover every veterans grave in Forest Cemetery.”
Each wreath is $15 and can be purchased through the Chapter. Those wishing to lay wreaths at another cemetery, must pick up their wreaths at the church.
“They can still order, however, they must pickup their order at the Crossroads Church after the conclusion of the ceremony between 11:15 and 11:30 a.m. All orders must be placed by Nov. 30.”
Hartinger said they do this to honor all the veterans who fought for America.
“Everyone from the Revolutionary War up to present day conflicts, our veterans are devoted sons and daughters, father’s and mothers, sisters and brothers,” Hartinger stated. “They come from all backgrounds in life to place their lives on the line to preserve the freedoms we enjoy in present day. We should never forget.”
For more information contact Hartinger at 740-477-2776.
For more information about the National Wreaths Across America Day and its history, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.