A two car crash sent seven people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two cars collided at the intersection of Sperry Road and U.S. Route 23 south of Circleville and one car traveled more than 150 feet before coming to a rest in the drive-thru of Panda Express.
- By EMILY MOORE Perry Tribune Sports Editor
- Updated
Shawn G. Baer, Circleville Police Chief
