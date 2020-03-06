CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Public Health Board of Health has voted to terminate Nasandra Wright as health commissioner.
The Board of Health unanimously terminated Wright during a special meeting Wednesday night.
The Pickaway County Public Health released a statement following Wright’s dismissal.
“We thank Ms. Wright for being the face for Pickaway County Public Health these past months, but in light of findings in a recent internal investigation, the Board of Health has made a decision to terminate her contract. We are proud of our health department employees and the day-to-day operations will continue. We want to assure the public that this change will not affect the health and safety of Pickaway County residents.”
Wright’s attorney, Barbra Letcher, released this statement on her behalf:
“It is unfortunate that the Board decided to move in that direction prior to completing its investigation, particularly in light of a pending EEOC investigation of the Board’s discriminatory conduct toward Ms. Wright.”
Last month when Wright was originally placed on administrative leave. Board President Mike Wolford said they were investigating complaints against Wright.
“We have several formal complaints against her, and per our legal council, that’s what they said to do so that’s what we did,” Wolford said.
Elaine Miller, Public Health Board member, mentioned they’d begin the search for Wright’s replacement soon.
Wright’s email address is set to auto reply to incoming emails stating she is out of the office indefinitely and not checking e-mails. Wright is not allowed on the premises during the investigation.
Per the automated response, anyone with an issue that needs immediate attention should contact Susan Foster, director of nursing, at 740-477-9667 ext. 224 or via email at SFoster@pchd.org.
Wright was hired early in 2019 by the Board and has overseen several changes inside the organization, including a rebranding from the Pickaway County Health District to Pickaway County Public Health, implementation of the 211 information systems for residents and the community health survey that is currently ongoing.