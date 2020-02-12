CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Board of Health has placed Pickaway County Health Commissioner Nasandra Wright on administrative leave as of last week.
Mike Wolford, Board of Health President, said the board is investigating complaints against Wright and placed her on paid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.
“We have several formal complaints against her and per our legal council that’s what they said to do so that’s what we did,” Wolford stated. “The investigation is ongoing and I’m hoping we have results by next week’s meeting but I don’t know that for sure.”
Wright’s email address is set to auto reply to incoming emails stating she is out of the office indefinitely and not checking e-mails. Wright is not allowed on the premises during the investigation.
Per the automated response anyone with an issue that needs immediate attention should contact Susan Foster, director of nursing, at 740-477-9667 ext. 224 or via email at SFoster@pchd.org.
Wright was hired early in 2019 by the Board and has overseen several changes inside the organization, including a rebranding from the Pickaway County Health District to Pickaway County Public Health, implementation of the 211 information system for residents, and the community health survey that is currently ongoing.
The Herald reached out to Wright who declined to comment on the matter.