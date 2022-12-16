Wyandot County Deputy Killed In Crash

CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash where a Wyandot County Deputy was killed while transporting a prisoner Thursday morning.
Crash occurred around 11 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 104 in Jackson Township a few miles west of Circleville, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
A deputy arrived on scene and discovered a 2010 black Dodge Ram driven by Steven S. Short from Mt. Sterling, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on State Route 56.
Deputies said a 2018 Dodge Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office transport van driven by Deputy Daniel J. Kin from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, was, traveling northbound on State Route 104. Kin’s van had an inmate in it.
Kin was flown by Med Flight to Grant Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and passed away, according to the press release
Short was transported by Scioto Township EMS to Grant Medical Center and is in stable condition.
There was a four-year-old female passenger in the Dodge Ram that was taken by Scioto Township EMS to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
The inmate was taken to Ohio Health Berger Hospital and is still in custody.
Sheriff Matthew Hafey thanked Harrison Township EMS, Scioto Township EMS, Circleville EMS, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Sheriff Hafey and the rest of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office offered their condolences to the family of Deputy Daniel Kin.
“Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with Deputy Kin’s family and the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office,” Hafey said in the press release.
Kin was a deputy in Seneca County before joining the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office in October 2021, according to a Facebook post from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.
“It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of our dear friend and colleague, Deputy Daniel J. Kin,” the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. “Dan was such a positive person with an awesome smile. He will be greatly missed.”
In honor of Kin’s life and service, Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Wyandot County, the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.
All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.