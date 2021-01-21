CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Family YMCA Creative Arts Center is working hard to keep going, following a shutdown, and continuing to operate in what’s now their 30th season.
The Creative Arts Center offers dance, art, theater and baton classes for kids 2 to 18 years old. The Creative Arts Center operates out of Memorial Hall in Circleville.
Sarah Zang, Creative Arts Center Associate Director, said they reopened their dance classes in October after being closed for about six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related orders from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
“Our center closed mid-march and we didn't start classes again until mid- October, and a lot of things were in the balance and we didn't know what was going to happen,” she said. “In August, we talked about reopening, if it'd be feasible, if we'd get a good part of students back and how to do it safely. We held registrations in September and we really wanted to make sure we'd have a good number come back before we'd say for sure if things could go forward.”
That’s exactly what happened, Zang said.
“The first night of registrations, we hit what we needed,” she said. “Last season, we ended with 140 kids and we got over 90 kids registered. We had to put a cap on the numbers in each class because we have certain protocols in place.”
Those protocols, aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic, have involved temperature checks and health questions alongside changes to the routine and practice space.
“We marked off a six-foot square and each student has their own square with room in between to make sure they dance safely and we’re also wearing masks,” she said. “We modified our routines to make sure we don’t have any close partnering work or anything like that. In addition to getting the kids on stage, our goal has been to practice in a safe and healthy way.”
Jeff Phillips, Pickaway County Family YMCA Executive Director, applauded the work of Zang and her team.
"I have great pride and the deepest respect for Sarah Zang and our entire team at the YMCA Creative Arts Center," Phillips said. "For 30 years, the CAC has led the way in giving children of our community opportunities in the performing and creative arts. And they continue doing so in a safe manner during a worldwide pandemic. We look forward to serving Pickaway County into the future."
Zang, now in her third year as the associate director and seventh year involved with the program, said they’re planning a spring recital that will be held virtually.
“We typically do a spring performance and two shows in the fall, but of course, in 2020, things were different,” she said. “We’re still in the planning stages, but we’re looking to do a virtual show with maybe a small audience if restrictions are relaxed in mid-April. We’ve never done anything like it before and it’ll be really different for the families and the kids, but the goal is to get the kids on stage.”
Zang said the performance is something they want to make special.
“We had some big plans, but there’s no better way to make it special than having a different kind of performance than we’ll ever have again,” she said.
Zang said at the CAC, they want to hold the classes in order to give kids an outlet for their expression.
“We like to focus on expression of the kids through movement, words or art they’re creating,” she said. “Aside from COVID, we’re in an odd place where kids struggle to express themselves in a positive way and these forms of art give kids an opportunity to not only work together, but express themselves in a healthy way.”
Zang said the program, prior to the shutdown, has grown in recent years. They started using the bigger performance space at Ohio Christian University due to the increased interest. Technology has also been a big change.
“We have an app called Band that we use to record our routines for kids to use at home so if they missed class, they’re able to watch the lesson and catch up,” she said.
Zang said they also started a small group, called a performance company that has about 13 kids that were interested in dance, but not interested in competitions.
“The idea is to perform at local events like the fair or the schools and it’s for kids that aren’t interested in the competition aspect, but want to get more time on stage,” she said. “We’re hoping to re-introduce that next year.”
Zang said at the end of the day, they want to focus on the kids, the community and the fun aspect of performing arts.
“It’s very low-pressure when compared to other studios that are all about competitions,” she said. “We do incorporate that and teach proper technique and enforce the basics, but at the same time, it’s about letting the kids experience things they’ve not done before and making sure they’re having fun with it.”