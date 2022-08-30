CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Family YMCA Executive Director Jeff Phillips spoke before the Circleville City Council Strategic Planning Committee Tuesday night about the YMCA’s proposal for a YMCA Community Center.
Phillips, who has addressed the issue previously, shared history of the project, which started from the idea of doing an outdoor pool on YMCA property and has since evolved into potentially including a new YMCA building with new amenities as determined by the community.
Phillips, citing a 2018 needs study, said a lot of what is needed are family activities within the community.
“During my tenure, something I’ve been trying to do is make The Y more and more available to the community,” Phillips said. “I also serve on the Foundations4Youth Board and we’re planning on another Super Saturday event where we open up to the community.”
As an example of one of the ways the YMCA is meeting the need, Phillips said they’re converting their last remaining racquetball court into a teen center.
“We felt there was a need for the children to have a place they can call their own,” he said. “We’re probably going to open that in mid to late September.”
Phillips said as a result of the YMCA building the new structure in 1978, the community has grown with it, citing the growth of swimming and the success of the performing arts center with more than 120 kids.
“We’ve been talking with a number of community partners to see what we can do,” he said. “I’ve been using this line a lot but it’s not about what Jeff Phillips wants it’s what the community wants. Is this something that makes sense for our community that’s going to grow. I think there are a lot of great things happening in Circleville and our best days are ahead of us.”
Phillips said nothing they’ve done is set in stone as he went through a series of concept designs.
“It’s just something for everyone to think about,” he said. “The concept here is close to what we have here, about 55,000 square feet. It’s just a rendition of what a Y could look like or what a community center could look like.”
Among the amenities Phillips share as part of the concept were a larger nine lane pool over the current six, a larger indoor track, pace for athletic training and injury recovery, educational space and more.
“We put this all together to show people what could be if the desire and interest is there,” he said. “I wanted to make sure city council was aware of this and some of the things we can put together and make available for the community.”
Phillips said the community is only limited by it’s creativity.
“It’s about what we could possible want and what we can possibly need,” he said. “To me it’s a matter of if we can pull the community together and if there’s the need.”
Phillips said he was inspired by some of the people that started the original effort to bring the YMCA to Pickaway County, like Harold Hewitt and Bob Johnson.
“The Y is here for the community and that’s been the mission that I’ve tried to carry on from those folks before,” he said.
Committee Member Caryn Koch-Esterline asked about potential indoor tennis courts and Committee Chair Sherri Theis asked about a potential location.
Phillips said there was no potential location as of now but that in his mind they should do something in the south end of town. When it comes to indoor tennis courts he said if the community has a need they could include whatever that need may be in plans if the project moves forward.
“If it’s something the community wants to see and there are a group of folks that are interested and you can create a plan that’s successful...it’s one thing to build it and it’s another to continue to operate,” he said.