CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Family YMCA was evacuated Wednesday afternoon following a carbon monoxide leak inside the facility.
According to Circleville Fire Chief Brain Thompson, the leak occurred when the facility fired up the heater for the indoor pool. The pool has not been used since the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The heater was turned on, ran for about 30 minutes and that’s when the carbon monoxide alarms inside the structure activated and the building was evacuated and first responders were called.
“[The cause] was a mechanical issue with the pool heater,” Thompson said. “Within a short period of time after they fired it up the carbon monoxide detectors started going off.”
At the time of the incident, the building was mostly empty due to the daily early afternoon shutdowns for cleaning of the facility. Only staff and a group of daycare students were present, half of which were outside at the time of the alarms.
“No one was transported to the hospital,” Thompson said. “We triaged all the children and they were then turned over to staff who turned them over to their parents. There were several YMCA staff members there and one said they had a headache. We triaged her and one of the other department’s ambulances did an assessment on her and she refused transport.”
Thompson said there were also staff members from Circleville City schools present and they to were assessed and also were not transported.
According to Thompson, after crews looked over all the people they began the process of airing out the building before Columbia Gas went in.
“Once we got the building cleared of lethal levels of carbon monoxide, Columbia Gas came in and turned the gas off to the pool heater and everything dissipated quite quickly,” Thompson said. “The YMCA then had their maintenance staff come in and address the problem. We advised them to replace their carbon monoxide detectors because of the lethal exposure levels in the building."
In addition to the Circleville Fire Department, Pickaway Township Fire, Scioto Township EMS, Harrison Township Fire and EMS, and Clearcreek Township EMS all responded to the scene.
The facility closed for the remainder of the day but opened Thursday morning at 7 a.m. for the YMCA’s modified hours.