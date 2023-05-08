CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Family YMCA is hosting an event to benefit scholarships for local families and community health initiatives.
The event, Wine and Blues for the Y, Will be Friday May 19 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Roadhouse 56, Rhodes Garden Center’s recently opened event center.
“A lot of this is because of Debbie Wright, who is a member of our consulting board,” Jeff Phillips, Pickaway County Family YMCA director said. “This is a passion of hers. She was behind a lot of the wine tasting events we’ve had the past.”
Phillips explained they’re using the funds to help with community health initiatives and to provide scholarships to the YMCA for families in need to cover the costs of memberships.
“The theory of the Y is that everyone can be a member and we have ways to help families that want to get active and stay active,” he said. “The Y is a charity and this is a charitable event to do just that. This is a way for us to bring people to gather and help us raise funds for what we think will be a good cause. It’ll be a fun event.”
The event features John Henry & The Rainmakers.
“They’re an incredible blues band,” Phillips said. “There will be heavy hors'devours by Edible Eats. A ticket to the event gets people a flight of wines and for folks that aren’t into wine we’ll have beer and soft drinks.”