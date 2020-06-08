CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Family YMCA will reopen on June 29. However, when it opens, things will be a little different.
The YMCA is scheduled to open June 29 with summer hours. They’ll be open from 7 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to noon on Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The Pickaway County YMCA will be closed on Sunday.
“Our new normal will look very different and our hours have changed quite a bit,” Jeff Phillips, executive director at Pickaway County Family YMCA, said. “We’ve been chomping at the bit and our members have been chomping at the bit to reopen, but we have to do things the right way. We’ve been learning a lot and approaching it from a standpoint of safety. The biggest thing we’ve been looking at is how to do these things and how we make sure what we do is sustainable once we open.”
Prior to using the facility, visitors must first sign a waver and updated code of conduct. The only parts of the facility that will be open initially are the workout equipment area and the free weight room.
“We’ve had to do social distancing to make sure people will have space between them,” he explained. “We’re not going to have group exercise classes immediately. We have generous space in the free weight room and we pulled out a few pieces so people can work out.”
Phillips said with that the gymnasium, pool, showers, racquetball courts and family center will remain closed.
“We’re looking to get through the summer, through July and August, and see how things go as we get into the fall,” Phillips said. “The branches that opened (Monday) will be beta testing how we do things.”
Phillips said masks are being encouraged, but are not mandatory for visitors; staff will be wearing them. Water fountains will not be available for use.
“When people work out, they won’t be required to have a face mask, that can be difficult for some people,” Phillips said. “That’s why we’re doing the deep cleanings each day.”
Currently, the YMCA has not made a decision on the Creative Arts Center, located inside Memorial Hall at 165 East Main Street in Circleville and its reopening date.
“That’s such a vital program to us and the community,” Phillips added. “It makes us unique to the YMCA of Central Ohio and we serve a lot of kids in that program. When we shut down, we had close to 140 kids in the program. We’re still trying to figure out how to get that up and rolling.”
Phillips said when he’s been out at stores when people have stopped and asked him about the YMCA here in Pickaway County and its future.
“I’ve been a member here for 28 years and I want people back here, I miss seeing people,” Phillips told This Circleville Herald. “The biggest message we have is that the YMCA values the Pickaway County branch and wants us to serve the community. There was a rumor the branch that we would not reopen and that’s not true.”
Children 14 years old and under must be supervised by an adult at the facility and everyone entering the facility must meet all health and safety guidelines during the YMCA’s health screening before entering the building.
Visitors can read and print out the updated agreements ahead of time on the YMCA’s website at https://ymcacolumbus.org/reopening-guide.
Phillips said anyone with questions can reach him at (740) 477-1661 ext. 8510.