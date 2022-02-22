CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Family YMCA is bucking a recent trend and actually lowering membership costs for all new and current members.
Jeff Phillips, executive director of the Pickaway County Family YMCA, said that The Y has been hit hard by the pandemic, like everyone else, but the organization is determined to help more people become healthy in mind, body and spirit.
“We are proud to announce we have lowered our membership prices,” Phillips said.
“Lower membership prices will help remove barriers and increase opportunities for membership access. These prices will make programs like child care, swim lessons and specialized classes more affordable for all people, especially working families.”
Phillips said The Y will continue to offer their Membership-For-All Program, which gives financial support to qualifying families.
“The lowering of membership prices ensures more people in the community have a safe place to gather, receive support, build relationships, and achieve goals. Simply put, membership means more at the YMCA,” Heidi White, chair of the community advisory board of the Pickaway County Family YMCA, said.
In addition, Phillips said they’re adding new programing, such as family yoga, which is coming next month; they’re working on other things.
“We are in the early stages of developing a teen activity center in our building,” Phillips said. “Stay tuned for more details about that in the spring.”
Another goal Phillips and The Y had was to offer no-cost memberships to children in Pickaway County, but they’re not quite there yet.
“We do offer discounted memberships to high school students who are part of drug-free clubs in their districts; it works out to a 12-month membership for half the cost of a normal youth membership,” Phillips said.
“A no-cost membership for school-age children would be part of determining whether the community will support the building of a new community center complex. Discussions among a number of interested stakeholders have picked up since last fall.”