CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Family YMCA has presented to the city about a potential YMCA partnership with the city and other entities to provide additional recreational and fitness opportunities to the people of Pickaway County.
Jeff Phillips, Pickaway County Family YMCA Executive Director, shared his vision with Circleville City Council last week and put forth some of his ideas for what that might mean.
“The YMCA is a leader in health and wellness with amenities and events that have a positive impact on the lives of people of all ages and abilities in Pickaway County,” he began. “Through in-person and virtual programming, our programming served an estimated 10,000 members of the Pickaway County. Our 42-year-old facility is showing its age and for the past three years, members of our consulting board have discussed the idea of a community center complex to better serve individuals and families in our communities.”
Phillips, who has been executive director since 2013, said the current facility under their ideas would be turned into a regional childcare facility, something they’re currently doing under the COVID-19 restrictions.
Phillips said the recently purchased section of Barthlemas Park to the south of the existing park grounds could be a great location for a facility to be built.
“Last year, the YMCA was approached to see if the 21 acres would be a suitable site for such a project,” Phillips said. “The YMCA of Central Ohio, our branch’s parent organization has reported the success of private-public partnerships at several of its locations in the region, specifically at community centers in Reynoldsburg, Delaware and Whitehall.”
Phillips said the park and property would still be owned by the city and the community would decide how to develop it.
“We would be partners working in cooperation to achieve this goal,” he said. “Ultimately, those that have been part of the discussions to date see this as something that could define community activity well into our future and enhance our already incredible quality of life.”
President of City Council David Crawford shared that he had met with Council Member Katie Logan-Hedges and Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy on the topic previously.
“At the present time, I don’t believe we’ve identified a specific use for that acreage on Kingston Pike,” Crawford said. “I think we do want to use some of it for organized sports activities and there is a wetlands there in the middle.”
Phillips took questions from council and shared that of the 21 acres a “functioning facility” with parking included would need to be nine to 12 acres.
“If the community identified there are additional needs, such as ball fields, soccer fields or whatever around it, there would be room with that to develop that,” he said.
The topic of a community pool once again arose, something Phillips said a third party identified as part of a needs assessment in 2018.
“All of this came from the discussion after closing the city pool at Ted Lewis,” he said. “As many of you know, the YMCA ran the pool for many years. Now folks are saying we no longer have a pool in our community. What we’ve done up until this year was opened up our pool to the community. That is certainly a part of [the facility discussion], whether that’s an indoor pool, outdoor pool really all depends on what the community wants as a way to serve our families. That’s what this is all about is how to serve our families and have a better quality of life.”
Barry Keller, council member, asked Phillips about a potential fundraising campaign to pay for it. Phillips said there have been several ways to pay for it including fundraising campaigns, long-term leases and tax levies.
“The YMCA doesn’t need to own the brick and mortar, what we’re good at is running programming,” Phillips said. “The City of Reynoldsburg owns their building and the have an operating agreement with the YMCA that runs the programs and pays the costs of operating. There are different ways these things have been structures.”
Phillips said the YMCA believes the project should be a community collaborative.
“I’ve spent a lot of time the last few years talking to a lot of different organizations and there are a number of organizations saying if we can do this, they want to be a part of it,” he said. “I think that’s the way it works, you have to have that dynamic. You have to have a way to pay for it after you build it.”