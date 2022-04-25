CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Family YMCA is hosting Health Kids Day on Saturday, a free community event that will feature food, local vendors, inflatables, face painting, Pickle ball and dance demos, arts and crafts and more.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the YMCA, located at 440 Nicholas Drive in Circleville.
“This is an event to hopefully impact kids positively in our community,” said Jeff Phillips, Executive Director of the Pickaway County Family YMCA. “We’re going to have a lot of program demonstrations, arts and crafts and our aquatics department is doing swim assessments. The whole branch will be involved in the event.”
Phillips said the event fits into his and the YMCA’s efforts to rally around community events and potentially a community center in the future.
“If families and kids need something to do this weekend, this will showcase what the YMCA has available,” he said.
Phillips talked about the community partnerships that go into making events like this happen.
“I love that we have community partners like Foundations4Youth that don’t even hesitate to get involved,” he said. “When you have groups like that and Pickaway County Community Action that step up, it’s really neat. It’s a cool thing to have the community come together and do things for folks.”
Among the activities include door prizes with the two grand prizes being two children’s bicycles that will be given away.
“We’ll be grilling some turkey dogs and giving bags of apple slices, chips and water out to the kids,” he said. “We’ll have a couple bounce houses and the inflatable gaga pit back up. We’ll have touch a truck complete with police, fire and rescue vehicles and we have some alpacas coming in.”