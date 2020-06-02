CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Family YMCA will begin their summer food program with their Grab-&-Go meals available for children up to 18 years old.
Each Monday through Friday, from June 8 through Aug. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., meals will be served to kids in the community through the YMCA. No membership to the YMCA is required. The program will be open an additional 30 minutes from last year.
Lauren Vinkovich, area child care director for the Pickaway County Family YMCA, said lunches will be served in front of the building all summer. The YMCA will remain closed until June 29 to the public.
“The summer Grab-&-Go lunches will be served out front of the YMCA building the entire summer, this is to ensure we are able to maintain the social distancing requirements,” Vinkovich stated. “We want to help the community as much as we can, more now than ever due to this pandemic that is happening. These meals are a quick and healthy option for families.”
Vinkovich said numbers in the past have varied from week to week, but they expect this year’s program to serve about the same number of children. Meals will not include a snack like in years past. Example menu items include hamburgers, macaroni and cheese and pizza with each having a fruit and vegetable.
“The numbers varied from week to week on how many community families we served last year, but it was anywhere between 10-20 families,” she added. “We are not sure how many to expect this year, but we are planning for around the same and can adjust week to week as needed.”
Vinkovich said that they are taking extra precautions to be safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are not requiring facial coverings, but highly suggest them,” she mentioned. “We will have hand sanitizer available for families to use before picking up the meals.”