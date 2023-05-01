Eli, 6, of Ashville took his turn inside the Kenworth Truck during Healthy Kids Day at the Y on Saturday. Eli was one of more than 400 people who came to the event that featured inflatables, face panting, food, touch a truck and more.
Lily Cash, 3, of Chillicothe goes down the slide on one of the inflatables at the Pickaway County Family YMCA during Healthy Kids Day at the Y last Saturday.
Photo by Steven Collins/APG Media
CIRCLEVILLE — Health Kids Day at the Pickaway County Family YMCA was a “massive hit” for the community and the Y according to organizers.
Jeff Phillips, Pickaway County Family YMCA executive director, called Saturday’s turnout “overwhelming.” The event featured food, a DJ, touch a truck with area first responders and a Kenworth Truck, inflatables, face painting and information from local organizations.
“Our best guess is that we had over 400 people register,” he said. “We went through all our hot dogs and cooked all four hours of the event thanks to the food donated by Sunrise Rotary.”
Phillips spoke about the community partners that helped make the event possible.
“Foundations4Youth and Georgia Pacific were great partners, Chase Bank donated the bikes and former staff member Josh and Cassie Garrett donated all of the door prizes in the name of Cassie’s mother. That was amazing,” Phillips said. “We had some great partnerships. It was a steady crowd during all four hours. We think we had even more people than last year. People had fun and appreciated. Kenworth was new with the big truck that was awesome.”
Phillips said they’ve already got next year’s event on the Calendar for April 28.
“It’s always the last Saturday in April and it’s been an event sponsored by the YMCA of the U.S.A. for the last 32 years,” he said.
Phillips said anyone wishing to be a part of the event next year can reach out to him at the YMCA branch director.
“Call the branch and we’ll put in touch, if you want to get involved in any way,” he said.