CIRCLEVILLE — If you think that your baby is as cute as it gets and have the pictures to prove it, The Circleville Herald has the contest for you.
Starting now through Thursday, July 30, you can submit your infant or toddler photos into the Smiling Faces, Beautiful Baby Contest. It is the perfect way to flaunt that little bundle of joy.
“We love the opportunity to share readers’ photos, especially when they’re ‘smiling faces’ of little ones, online and in our printed pages,” stated Sherrie Bossart, advertising director and general manager for The Circleville Herald. “With the contest, it’s fun to view and vote on www.circlevilleherald.com,”
The contest is free to enter with the top prize being $200, with the second and third place winners receiving $125 and $75 respectively.
Infants through age five are allowed. Incomplete and late entries will be disqualified. Only online submissions will be accepted.
The public can vote as often as they wish from July 30 through August 30. The baby with the most votes wins. If the winner cannot be contacted in a timely way, there will be a random drawing of the remaining entrants.
To enter the contest, go to www.circlevilleherald.com and click on the entry banner where you can submit your baby’s photo and information requested.
And finally, there’s the keepsake “Album” edition scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29th with the winners and all entries in print.
“The more ‘smiling faces’ entered, the more we have to share,” Bossart concluded.
So, if you want your child to beautify our newspaper both online and in print, then enter now.