Twenty-two members of the Zane Trace FFA, a satellite of PRCTC, participated in the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana from October 26th - 28th.
During their trip, members enjoyed joining over 70,000 FFA members from across the country and learning more about opportunities in agriculture that are available to them. At the start of the trip members learned about international foods and marketing by touring Jungle Jim’s grocery in Cincinnati. They then learned about how soil components are used to form mugs, plates and crocks at Louisville Stoneware and how forest products are managed, selected and shaped into bats at Louisville Slugger.
At the convention students explored the career show that featured over 400 agriculture related businesses and organizations, listened to keynote speakers and cheered on five of their fellow members who appeared on stage as National Finalists for FFA competitions.
In the National FFA Agriscience Fair, juniors Ellie Doles and Sadie Swepston placed 9th in Animal Science Research Division 4 while juniors Kendra Detillion and Kailee Adkins placed 3rd in Food Science Research Division 4. Graduate member Morgan Congrove earned runner-up honors in the Equine Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award.
The students returned to Zane Trace with lots of memories and with a much greater appreciation for all that agriculture has to offer them.
