CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A zebra attacked its owner at an Ohio home and bit the man's arm before it was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy, authorities said.
The attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Circleville. Pickaway County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home and found the 72-year-old man in a fenced-in field, lying on the ground. The man's name has not been released to the media.
The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy’s cruiser that had been positioned to keep the animal away from the victim, the sheriff's office said. One deputy was able to briefly scare it away using their cruiser’s horn and sirens, but the zebra continued to charge at deputies and other first responders and eventually was shot and killed.
It was not clear what caused the zebra's aggressive behavior, but officials said it may have been trying to protect some female zebras that were in the same field.
The victim was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening. Initial reports indicated the man had lost his arm, however, additional information was provided Monday that said the man's arm was able to be reattached, according to the Columbus Dispatch.
No other injuries to humans or animals were reported.
Zebras are not considered exotic animals under Ohio law.
Associated Press contributed to this report.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.