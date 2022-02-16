CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council has forwarded the proposed zoning code to the planning and zoning commission for their review.
Holly Mattei, owner and president of Crossroads Community Planning, the consultant helping re-write the zoning code, shared updates following a community meeting and recent public feedback she heard.
Among those in attendance were two local realtors, the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce, a local business owner, and the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau.
Among the changes was re-including sandwich board and digital signs, new ideas on food trucks and other minor changes to some of the hot-button topics of temporary structures.
“The last two weeks were for me to take the submitted public comments and to meet with any small groups who wanted to meet about the proposed code,” Mattei said.
“Last week, I had a wonderful meeting with the Pickaway County Chamber. We didn’t have a ton of people, but the people who did come were interest and gave a lot of constructive feedback. I think some of that should come forward into the code.”
Mattei said that the subjects of both the sandwich boards and food trucks have had a lot of back and forth. On the subject of the sandwich board signs, which were required to be wood a-frame signs and not plastic, that was something business owners said would be detrimental to businesses.
“I heard most of the businesses already had plastic ones and so this would create a lot of non-conformity and to take it out of the code, so I took it out,” she said.
“Then I put it back in and the current draft has the a-frame requirement and prohibition on plastic signs. The small-business community said that was detrimental to them and they need the plastic board signs. It’s easier for them to change verbiage and I think as a community, we need to take that into consideration because small businesses are important to economic growth.”
Mattei said digital signs were another area of back and forth in the zoning code as to whether they would be permitted in the Historic Overlay District.
“They are currently prohibited in the current draft, but I gave the opinion that you can aesthetically create digital signs that make sense, even in a historic area,” she said.
“I think you can control it through conditional uses, controlling the aesthetics, timing, brightness, and when that sign can be on and off, and also how to deal with them through the conditional uses with the residential process. The small-business community recommended we put digital signs back in as a conditional use with those standards.”
Mattei said on the subject of food trucks, the people she spoke to said that the food trucks should be moved daily and that they weren’t completely opposed to them.
“They felt if they were in the same spot for too long of a period, it would cause a detriment to other businesses in the area, but do see the benefit of having them,” she said.
“They looked at the tents and think the current length of a week is too long and should be reduced down, so they suggested three days, 12 times a year that someone could have a tent. I did tell them we’re talking about the size and regulating that so the smaller ones are allowed more. I think they were supportive of that.”
On the subject, one resident chose to speak, Richie Verito, a local business owner of Richie’s NY Corner Deli, suggested looking into creating a city website where the city can charge a food truck for a spot downtown, make a little bit of revenue and regulate it at the same time.
“There’s a way to design a website to benefit the city and put food trucks in designated spots, have a registry online and sign up, pay a fee and you wouldn’t have them in a conflicting spot, like having one in front of Gibby’s for example,” he said.
“The community would also know what food trucks will be in the area and when they will be there because they’d have to pay for the spot.”
Another subject Mattei discussed was drive-thru access in the downtown business district, something that wasn’t permitted in the draft, but was something suggested by handful of the business owners and agencies she met with since the last meeting.
“They understand the importance of creating a walkable community and creating a streetscape, but they understood the use when you have banks, like Circleville already has in the downtown area, to support them to make sure they’re not non-conforming and in the future, those uses can continue to thrive,” she said.
“I think you can properly control them through conditional uses.”
Another suggestion that came from the group Mattei met with was reducing the board member team length from five years to three years for the historical district review board.
More discussion was had on political and temporary signs and a suggestion was made by Michelle Blanton to remove political signs from an example of temporary sign as a way to soften the language.
“It could be confusing if political signs are specifically listed,” Blanton, council member, said.
Tom Spring, another resident who spoke up, suggested that council look into paying board members about $50 per meeting to help entice participation.
“I know a number of townships that pay their zoning bodies, maybe $50 a meeting, but some type of honorarium as a way to say thanks for their hours and hours of service,” he said.
“It’s not Earth shattering, or make or break for the zoning code, but I wanted to throw it out there.”
Finishing up the discussion for the night, Katie Logan Hedges asked Mattei that if the code was accepted as is, what would be the three biggest wins or positive changes in the code. Mattei said it was signs, adding a mixed use district and clarifying the development standards.
There is still time for public comment on the document, which can be found at the Pickaway County Public Library, the city’s website and at the city administration office located at 130 South Court Street.