CIRCLEVILE — The Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency is asking the community to come forward and donate personal protective equipment, which will be distributed to frontline medical professionals.
Darrin Flick, Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency Director, said they’re looking for non-sterile disposable patient examination gloves, surgical gowns (ANSI/AAMI PB70 levels 1 through 4 and N95 filtering facepiece respirator (FFR). The added equipment would be to handle COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, cases should an influx occur locally.
“We know there are elements of the healthcare industry, veterinarians, dentists and doctors that might not be seeing patients right now that we’ll have a great supply available should anything occur,” Darrin Flick, EMA Director, said. “We know there are going to be a lot of people that aren’t going to practice medicine over the next couple of weeks and rather than have that equipment sit at their offices we’d like to put it to use.”
The agency is asking representatives to contact their office at 740-477-1165 with any donations.
“Our office is not open to the public at this time so please call to schedule a drop off time before heading to the office,” Flick said.