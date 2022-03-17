CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Wednesday that an OVI checkpoint is to be held in Pickaway County Thursday evening.
The OVI checkpoint, which is funded by federal grants, is being held with the purpose of deterring drivers from getting behind the wheel while impaired and to intercept those who choose to do so.
In 2021, there were 13,491 OVI-related crashes, which resulted in 598 deaths and 5,593 injuries throughout Ohio. In Pickaway County, 61 OVI-related crashes resulted in five deaths and 32 injuries.
Motorists can do their part in keeping the roadways safe by following all traffic laws, never driving impaired and always designating a sober driver.
The checkpoint location had not yet been announced as of press deadline.